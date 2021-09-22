CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California now has nation’s lowest virus transmission rate

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — California is seeing lower coronavirus transmission than other U.S. states as virus cases and hospitalizations decline following a summer surge. The state is currently the only one experiencing “substantial” coronavirus transmission, the second-highest level on the CDC’s color-coded map. So is Puerto Rico. In all other U.S. states, virus transmission is labeled as “high.” State health experts say relatively high vaccination rates in California ahead of the arrival of the delta variant made a difference. They say additional measures, such as masking, also helped stem the surge. State data shows nearly 70 percent of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

Best Life

These 8 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

As we begin the slow transition from summer to fall, COVID cases continue to rise across the country. But while numbers in some states are surging, cases in other states are beginning to plateau or even fall. Nevertheless, the U.S. as a whole is reporting almost as many COVID-related hospitalizations as it was during last winter's peak, before there was a highly effective vaccine available to everyone 12 and older. As the Delta variant continues to circulate, experts predict that states with the highest number of cases will improve, while those that have yet to experience a surge may be the next to see their numbers rise.
Jano le Roux

Native Americans want California back

They say it’s stolen land and Newsom seems to agree with them. In a state as diverse as California, it’s not surprising that we’ve got our fair share of conflicts. Nowhere is this diversity more related than the ongoing feud between the officials and Southern California Native American tribes.
Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020’s August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).
California Coronavirus Updates: Sacramento Supervisors Consider Denouncing COVID-19 Misinformation

Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. 12:40 p.m.: Sacramento Supervisors consider denouncing COVID-19 misinformation. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution denouncing health misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution would affirm generally accepted facts regarding COVID-19...
2 children of California governor test positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children have tested positive for the coronavirus and his family is following “all COVID protocols,” his office announced Friday. “The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way...
NBC San Diego

California Moves Closer to Decriminalizing Psychedelic Drugs

California legalized medical marijuana 25 years ago when voters approved an initiative that eventually helped to overturn cannabis prohibition in all but three states today. The legalization movement that brought upmarket marijuana shops to Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco is now focused on psychedelic drugs. A voter initiative to decriminalize magic mushrooms was recently approved for signature-gathering, and a legislative proposal is set to be considered next year.
Best Life

This Former Hotspot Now Has the Lowest COVID Case Rate in the Country

Throughout the COVID pandemic, there have been a handful of states that have earned attention as hotspots for the virus: New York, California, Florida, and Texas, among others. As the pandemic has progressed and shifted, these areas have gone through different stages of infection, with some moving from epicenters to success stories. As many parts of the country are still experiencing a high number of COVID cases amid the Delta variant surge, one former hotspot now has the lowest per-capita rate nationally.
ABC6.com

Rhode Island’s virus transmission rate rises for the week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 population in Rhode Island has gone up in the past week, to 213 for the week that ended Saturday from 207 the prior week, the state Department of Health said Tuesday. Two other key weekly metrics used...
frederickcountymd.gov

Virus Transmission Rate High in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. – Cases of COVID-19 remain high in Frederick County, leading to 11 deaths in the past month and stressing local healthcare systems. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner called on residents to stay diligent by getting vaccinated against the coronavirus and wearing masks in indoor public places upon CDC Guidelines.
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: U.S. Deaths Top ‘Soul-Crushing’ 1,900 Per Day, Pediatric Cases Remain High, Nearly 1 in 5 Report Heavy Drinking During Pandemic, California Has Lowest Transmission Rate, Minnesota Hits Hospitalization High

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 4:12 p.m. on September 22, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 229,865,099 (up from 229,439,241 Tuesday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,714,781 (up from 4,706,181 Tuesday) Total...
KTLA

Biden receives booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours apart on either end of Pennsylvania Avenue, came […]
San Francisco Chronicle

California continues to have lowest COVID rates in the country

California continues to have the lowest levels of coronavirus transmission in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Monday, the agency’s color-coded map showed California as having a “moderate” level of virus transmission, represented by yellow, with 48 other states stuck in the “high” transmission category, labeled red, and Connecticut advancing into the second-worst “substantial” tier, marked orange.
