The Allure of Fresh Bread Informs the Design of a Bakery by Studio Shoo
There’s nothing more comforting than the contrast of the crisp crust and soft, pale interior of a loaf of freshly baked bread—unless it’s a bakery inspired by those textures. For their third joint project, clients Nastya Antsiferova and Zhenya Druzhkov of the Russian café Muka & Fartuk and Studio Shoo founder Shushana Khachatrian baked up a tasty idea: a location in Yoshkar-Ola, the capital of the Mari El republic in the basin of the Volga river, that looks as good as it smells.interiordesign.net
