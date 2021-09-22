The Allure of Fresh Bread Informs the Design of a Bakery by Studio Shoo

There are many Haitian bakeries throughout Miami, but this place stands out for its amazing Haitian-style bread and savory puff pastries called pate. You can find it just west of North Miami on 441, and while the bakery can only accommodate about two people at a time on weekday mornings, you’ll regularly see the overflow of customers forming a line into the parking lot. They seem to constantly have fresh loaves of dense, rich Haitian bread coming out of the oven, and it’s hard to not tear into the warm loaf while walking back to your car. Their beef pates, however, are the real draw here and perhaps the best and most consistent in Miami. The thin puff pastry is so fragile that it comes apart in delicate shards as soon as you go in for a bite. The spicy beef filling provides a little wake-up jolt in the morning, while the rich, buttery layers of pastry will keep you satisfied until lunch comes around.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO