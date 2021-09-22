CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Roberto Martinez remains tight-lipped on the Barcelona hotseat despite being lined up to replace the under-fire Ronald Koeman - as the current Belgium boss insists 'there is nothing to comment'

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Roberto Martinez insisted 'there is nothing to comment' over Barcelona's interest in him, as the club prepare to wield the axe on the under-fire Ronald Koeman.

Koeman has just a few games left to save his job at the Nou Camp, as Sportsmail has reported, and Martinez, currently the Belgium boss, has been tipped to replace him.

But when questioned over whether he would be tempted to take up the hotseat, Martinez remained tight-lipped and labelled the reports as simple 'rumours'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiw7d_0c4VWttq00
Roberto Martinez has remained tight-lipped despite Barcelona eyeing him up to be their boss

'As you can imagine, there is nothing, really nothing, for me to comment on,' he told Eurosport. 'Obviously, there are always rumours, they are always there.

'This is normal in football. When you lose three matches, rumours say you are going to lose your job. When things are going well, when you have good results, there are also rumours. But there is nothing to comment about me at this time.'

It is understood that, despite his insistence there is no concrete news, Martinez would be open to taking up the role in the event that Koeman is sacked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCP0z_0c4VWttq00
Ronald Koeman is under pressure at the Nou Camp and has a handful of games to save his job
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b611s_0c4VWttq00
Barcelona have endured a poor start to the season and a change is the dugout is now expected

His appointment may even please the supporters demanding a return to the club's historic style of play, which has all but been abandoned so far this season.

For now, however, Koeman is clinging on, but the board are likely to make a change in the dugout if he is unable to inspire a drastic turnaround in fortunes.

The pressure is mounting on his shoulders in the meantime, and the Dutchman took the extraordinary step of refusing to field questions in today's press conference.

Instead, Koeman read out a lengthy prepared statement and then promptly left the room after finishing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNXuu_0c4VWttq00
Martinez is currently the Belgium manager but is understood to be keen on the Barcelona role

'The club is with me in what is a process of reconstruction,' he told the media. 'The financial situation of the club is linked to the sporting performance of the team.

'That means that we have to rebuild the team without big money to spend and we need time.

'The young talents can be big stars in a couple of years and the good thing about rebuilding the team is that the young players will get their chance just as Xavi and Iniesta had theirs in their day. But patience is necessary.'

He went on to add: 'Finishing in a high position this season will be a success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4Y30_0c4VWttq00
The under-fire Koeman read out a lengthy statement during his pre-match press conference
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNadn_0c4VWttq00
After finishing his script, Koeman refused to take questions from the press and left the room

'European football is a good school for these young players but miracles cannot be expected in the Champions League. Last week's defeat to Bayern Munich has to be seen with that perspective.'

Finishing off his speech, Koeman urged the fanbase to lend them their support through a 'difficult time' and said his squad deserves to be unconditionally backed.

Sportsmail has revealed how Koeman informed the club captains ahead of his statement, but president Joan Laporta was not told about his intentions.

His plea for patience is likely to win him more support in the dressing room, but also appeared to hint there is not the level of backing that he feels there should be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OrmmE_0c4VWttq00
President Joan Laporta was not told about Koeman's intention and may soon turn to Martinez

Barcelona's difficult week, which saw them lose to Bayern in the Champions League and then draw to minnows Granada, ramped up criticism of Koeman.

He has not been sacked yet because Barcelona can't afford that move, which would cost them around £10million to cover his contract and compensation.

Koeman will lead his side out against Cadiz tomorrow night, before they return to the Nou Camp this weekend when they face Levante.

KOEMAN'S FULL STATEMENT

Good afternoon. The club is with me in what is a process of reconstruction.

The financial situation of the club is linked to the sporting performance of the team. That means that we have to rebuild the team without big money to spend and we need time.

The young talents can be big stars in a couple of years and the good thing about rebuilding the team is that the young players will get their chance just as Xavi and Iniesta had theirs in their day. But patience is necessary.

Finishing in a high position this season will be a success.

European football is a good school for these young players but miracles cannot be expected in the Champions League. Last week's defeat to Bayern Munich has to be seen with that perspective.

The process that we are in with the squad deserves to be unconditionally backed in both word and deed. I know that the media understand this process.

This is not the first time this has happened in the club's history. We count on your support in this difficult time.

The dressing room is very happy with the support from the fans against Granada.

Long live Barcelona. Thank you.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Barcelona chief Jordi will not consider replacing Koeman

Barcelona chief Jordi Cruyff has refused to replace Ronald Koeman as coach. After their Champions League humbling by Bayern Munich this week, there's been boardroom calls for president Joan Laporta to sack Koeman. Sport says Laporta is weighing up his options and was planning to hand the post on a...
SOCCER
centralrecorder.com

Ronald Koeman To Get The Stick With Barcelona’s Recent Loss Against Bayern

The patience of the Barcelona hierarchy is reportedly wearing thin with manager Ronald Koeman after the La Liga giant’s latest Champions League humiliation. Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 3-0 on matchday one of their Champions League group stage campaign. This was after three goals from Thomas Muller and a brace from Robert Lewandowski put them past Barcelona on Camp Nou’s turf.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

"We’ll Do It Together! You Next To Me" - Pep Guardiola Jokes With 'Hint' on Next Move During Conversation With Barcelona Boss Ronald Koeman

Guardiola has recently stated that once his reign as Manchester City manager comes to an end, he would like to experience managing a national team. The Catalan's contract expires following the culmination of the 2022/2023 campaign and Pep Guardiola has reportedly suggested that after seven years in charge of the Blues, he will look to take a break from football and assess what his next move will be - despite rejecting the idea that he said such a.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Xavi
Daily Mail

Ronald Koeman insists he's 'given Barcelona a future' as he hits back at Joan Laporta after club president looked for a new manager in vain before demanding a more exciting brand of football

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has claimed he rescued the club as his public war of words with the club's president Joan Laporta rumbles on. The Dutch coach kept his job over the summer but only after Laporta, who returned to the presidency in March, spent two weeks searching for a replacement.
SOCCER
SkySports

Ronald Koeman: Under-pressure Barcelona boss calls for patience in brief news conference

Under-pressure Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman pleaded for patience in an unusual press conference on Wednesday, amid mounting doubt over his future at the Nou Camp. President Joan Laporta and the club's board are considering Koeman's position after a disappointing start to the season, including the home defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League followed by last weekend's draw with Granada.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Ronald Koeman is safe for now despite Barcelona’s slip-up against Granada

Ronald Koeman’s sacking is not imminent despite another slip-up for Barcelona. The Blaugrana followed up their Champions League disaster against Bayern Munich with a disappointing La Liga draw with Granada on Monday. Barca were unable to pick up three points at home against the out of sorts Andalusian side, Ronald...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Dutchman#European#The Champions League#Bayern Munich
Yardbarker

Ronald Koeman: This Barcelona is not the Barcelona of 2012

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has called for a reality check over where the club is heading this season. The Dutchman oversaw a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Granada with the hosts saved by Ronald Araujo’s 90th minute header at the Camp Nou. However, with his side ending the game...
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

FC Barcelona turns to Pep Guardiola for expertise on Ronald Koeman’s replacement

FC Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has been facing a ton of criticism, especially recently after their defeat of 3-0 against Bayern Munich in Camp Nou. The Dutch manager has till now managed 58 games for FC Barcelona since his joining in summer 2020, winning 36 games, drawing 10 and losing 12. In his career this is the second highest win percentage, only after Ajax with about 62%.
SOCCER
newschain

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman refuses to answer questions in a press conference

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman used his press conference on Wednesday to read out a pre-prepared personal statement regarding the club’s situation, before leaving without answering any questions. Koeman’s message was that the underperforming club were in a period of transition and the process required patience. The Dutchman’s job has been...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez on Barcelona radar

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is emerging as a target for Barcelona president Joan Laporta. Laporta is preparing to fire coach Ronald Koeman. Koeman is fighting to keep his job after last night's disappointing 1-1 draw with Granada at the Nou Camp. Sport says featuring high in Laporta's thoughts is Martinez...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Barcelona news: Ronald Koeman hints at true feelings about current Barca squad

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has expressed his disappointment on his team’s recent performance against Granada. Things have been completely different at Barcelona ever since Lionel Messi left. Unsurprisingly, Barca boss Ronald Koeman is already feeling the absence of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. Evaluating Barcelona’s showing against Granada Monday, Koeman...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Barcelona rescue a point against minnows Granada through Ronald Araujo's 90th-minute equaliser at the Nou Camp as Ronald Koeman's side continue to struggle after being thrashed by Bayern Munich

Barcelona stumbled to a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Granada and had to wait for the 90th minute for the equaliser. Ronald Koeman has been urged this summer to not lose touch with the club’s trademark style of football but they ended this game pelting crosses into the area and with Gerard Pique on as an auxiliary number nine alongside Luuk de Jong.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ronald Koeman is still in a job because Barcelona can't afford to sack him... the Dutchman faces a key month with four games to turn the tide before Nou Camp board consider Roberto Martinez as the man to replace him

Ronald Koeman is clinging on to his job at Barcelona because the club cannot afford to get rid of him. If that situation changes next month then another former Everton coach, Roberto Martinez, is the man the board want to bring in to replace him. Barcelona cannot sack Koeman without...
SOCCER
The Independent

Barcelona: Ronald Koeman explains decision to play Gerard Pique and Luuk de Jong up front in draw

Barcelona lost further early ground in the long race to challenge for the title in LaLiga, with a 1-1 draw against Granada seeing the Camp Nou side play a far more direct style of play to usual - but head coach Ronald Koeman says it was a necessity.While famed for a possession-based approach with creative, fast-playing individuals in the final third, the reality for Barcelona appears somewhat different in 2021/22 after the sale of Lionel Messi and absences to those who remain.Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Aguero are all sidelined in attack, the latter still being yet...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

244K+
Followers
94K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy