BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced a new benefit for the self-employed that could affect thousands of people in the state. It pays $100 a week. To qualify for the new benefit, you must be self-employed and eligible for at least $1 in payments from Dec. 27, 2020 to July 31, 2021 through one of several unemployment programs. Applicants also need to have had $5,000 in self-employment net earnings in the prior tax year.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO