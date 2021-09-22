The Honor Code is not Honor

The Barrow Gallery wanted to do something special to honor Amy Rolleri and her volunteer work on behalf of the gallery, specifically her work facilitating the Patience Brewster sales which raised over $10,000. As a trustee, management committee member, weekly docent, and active fundraiser, Rolleri’s devotion to the gallery deserves to be honored, the gallery said in a press release. With the help of a generous donor a piece has been framed, nameplated, and dedicated “November” (from the “Twelve Months Around Skaneateles Lake” series) to Rolleri at the Barrow Gallery.
