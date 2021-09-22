CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do Not Disturb in iOS 15 removes option that allowed notifications when iPhone is in use

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's iOS 15 introduces a more robust set of notification management features, but one change to the operating system's longstanding "Do Not Disturb" function is causing consternation among users. With iOS 15, Apple introduced a more comprehensive and granular notification management system called Focus. The feature, also available in macOS...

