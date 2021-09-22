Settlement reached in case of fired laundry workers, state Attorney General's office says
A Hempstead laundry company will pay $400,000 to 10 workers who missed work while they were sick with COVID-19 in a settlement with the New York Attorney General’s Office. FDR Services Corporation fired seven workers in April after they followed the state’s stay-at-home order for symptoms related to COVID-19. Three other employees were not fired but were denied sick pay when they returned to work.www.newsday.com
Comments / 2