CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hempstead, NY

Settlement reached in case of fired laundry workers, state Attorney General's office says

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hempstead laundry company will pay $400,000 to 10 workers who missed work while they were sick with COVID-19 in a settlement with the New York Attorney General’s Office. FDR Services Corporation fired seven workers in April after they followed the state’s stay-at-home order for symptoms related to COVID-19. Three other employees were not fired but were denied sick pay when they returned to work.

www.newsday.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hempstead, NY
Health
City
New York City, NY
Hempstead, NY
Government
City
Hempstead, NY
New York City, NY
Society
Hempstead, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
CBS News

Mom and toddler die in "suspicious" fall at Padres' Petco Park

San Diego — San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., about 20 minutes after police were alerted to the incident, Lt. Andra Brown told the newspaper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
edgemedianetwork.com

Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans Tweet Sparks Social Media Backlash

Ivanka Trump is at the center of a social media storm after tweeting a photo of herself holding a can of Goya beans and writing the company's slogan, "If It's Goya, it has to be good" in both English and Spanish. The picture, which was also shared on President Donald...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy