When COVID-19 started, Starbucks took steps to do right by its employees. As essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic, baristas at the world's largest coffee chain earned an additional $3 an hour if they showed up to work the drive-thru when the seating areas were closed (via Los Angeles Times). Employees who chose to stay home got a month of paid leave. Another COVID perk that wasn't as widely reported but was near and dear to the hearts of Starbucks "partners" (as the corporation calls its employees) was the free food and drinks every day of the week — whether or not the employee worked that day.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO