Watford and Newcastle will push to climb up the Premier League table on Saturday when the two sides face off. Neither have had things their own way thus far. Watford have lost three of their five games already this year and crashed out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, but as far as Premier League form goes, they did thump Norwich 3-1 in their last outing.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO