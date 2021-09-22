Nominations Now Open to Celebrate New Hampshire Healthcare Heroes

Concord, N.H. – It’s no secret that resilience is an important skill for those working in healthcare. During the onset of the pandemic, we witnessed individuals go above and beyond the call of duty to make sure we were all healthy, safe and well-cared for. For its second year, the NH Healthcare Heroes effort will honor the dedication, courage and commitment of those working in healthcare through an online nomination process, which is now open and runs through October 15.