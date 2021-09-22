CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Studios Presents 'Voices/Voces' in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (EXCLUSIVE)

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Amazon Studios presents “Voices/Voces,” a one-day virtual event headlined by John Leguizamo, Rep. Joaquin Castro, Laz Alonso, Gloria Calderón Kellett and comedian Gina Brillon, celebrating the rich culture and heritage of more than 60 million people living in the United States and their contributions to the entertainment industry.

