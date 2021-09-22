Pirates 'cautiously optimistic' about David Bednar, Jacob Stallings returning this season

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar, right, celebrates with catcher Jacob Stallings after striking out the side in the ninth inning to preserve a win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are being cautious with catcher Jacob Stallings’ concussion symptoms and are cautiously optimistic that both he and reliever David Bednar can return before the end of the season.

They are also encouraged by the progress made by right-handed starter JT Brubaker, who has progressed to playing catch on flat ground to 100 feet without any pain in his right shoulder.

But where Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Bednar is “further along in his progression toward our goal” of throwing a live batting practice, Brubaker is throwing well but “is a little bit further behind” and isn’t expected to return this season. Brubaker was eligible to come off the 10-day IL last Wednesday.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that (Bednar) may be able to resume game activities sometime this year to finish up the season,” Tomczyk said Wednesday. “JT is a little bit further behind. He’s (throwing) 90 to 120 feet, so we’re gonna do everything we can, mentally and physically, to put them in the best position, heading in the offseason.”

The Pirates made a similar decision in shutting down right-hander Bryse Wilson, who strained his left hamstring trying for an infield single at the Miami Marlins. The Pirates transferred him to the 60-day injured list, ending his season.

“We’re projecting this to be a two-to-four-week type of injury,” Tomczyk said, “so unfortunately not enough days left in our calendar in the major league season to get Bryse back this season.”

Tomczyk said Stallings is now “day to day,” but isn’t eligible to return from the seven-day concussion IL until Monday. Tomczyk said Stallings was monitored and cleared by medical staff after being hit by a backswing in Miami, was later examined after a conversation about “very mild” concussion symptoms.

“We all felt it was in Jacob’s best interest to take a little pause in any activities and allow these symptoms to resolve,” Tomczyk said. “Fortunately for Jacob, these symptoms have resolved.”

Tomczyk said Stallings has resumed “light exertional activities,” with the goal for him to make light catch on Wednesday, weather permitting in Cincinnati.

Tomczyk added that Stallings has made “nice strides,” but because of the lingering effect of concussion symptoms the Pirates elected to be careful. Tomczyk cited as an example former Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli, who was forced into early retirement after seven documented concussions.

“Concussions are a different beast to deal with in our sport and baseball in particular,” Tomczyk said. “It’s not a top-10 injury in baseball, but (catchers are) very prone to that cumulative effect, and that will cause some postgame, next-day lingering effects.”