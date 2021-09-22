CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates 'cautiously optimistic' about David Bednar, Jacob Stallings returning this season

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbGXH_0c4VUxVA00
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar, right, celebrates with catcher Jacob Stallings after striking out the side in the ninth inning to preserve a win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are being cautious with catcher Jacob Stallings’ concussion symptoms and are cautiously optimistic that both he and reliever David Bednar can return before the end of the season.

They are also encouraged by the progress made by right-handed starter JT Brubaker, who has progressed to playing catch on flat ground to 100 feet without any pain in his right shoulder.

But where Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Bednar is “further along in his progression toward our goal” of throwing a live batting practice, Brubaker is throwing well but “is a little bit further behind” and isn’t expected to return this season. Brubaker was eligible to come off the 10-day IL last Wednesday.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that (Bednar) may be able to resume game activities sometime this year to finish up the season,” Tomczyk said Wednesday. “JT is a little bit further behind. He’s (throwing) 90 to 120 feet, so we’re gonna do everything we can, mentally and physically, to put them in the best position, heading in the offseason.”

The Pirates made a similar decision in shutting down right-hander Bryse Wilson, who strained his left hamstring trying for an infield single at the Miami Marlins. The Pirates transferred him to the 60-day injured list, ending his season.

“We’re projecting this to be a two-to-four-week type of injury,” Tomczyk said, “so unfortunately not enough days left in our calendar in the major league season to get Bryse back this season.”

Tomczyk said Stallings is now “day to day,” but isn’t eligible to return from the seven-day concussion IL until Monday. Tomczyk said Stallings was monitored and cleared by medical staff after being hit by a backswing in Miami, was later examined after a conversation about “very mild” concussion symptoms.

“We all felt it was in Jacob’s best interest to take a little pause in any activities and allow these symptoms to resolve,” Tomczyk said. “Fortunately for Jacob, these symptoms have resolved.”

Tomczyk said Stallings has resumed “light exertional activities,” with the goal for him to make light catch on Wednesday, weather permitting in Cincinnati.

Tomczyk added that Stallings has made “nice strides,” but because of the lingering effect of concussion symptoms the Pirates elected to be careful. Tomczyk cited as an example former Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli, who was forced into early retirement after seven documented concussions.

“Concussions are a different beast to deal with in our sport and baseball in particular,” Tomczyk said. “It’s not a top-10 injury in baseball, but (catchers are) very prone to that cumulative effect, and that will cause some postgame, next-day lingering effects.”

Comments / 0

Related
bucsdugout.com

Jacob Stallings named Pirates’ 2021 Clemente Award nominee

Let’s have some good news for a change. With tomorrow being Roberto Clemente Day around the league, MLB announced that catcher Jacob Stallings is the Pirates’ nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award. When he’s not invoking this GIF:. Stallings does a lot of good work in the Pittsburgh and...
MLB
Tribune-Review

With David Bednar unavailable, Pirates bullpen suffers another blow

Just when David Bednar looked like he was positioned to become the closer for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Derek Shelton didn’t call his number late in any of the three games against the Washington Nationals. Shelton said Sunday that Bednar wasn’t a consideration. “Right now, he is not available,” Shelton said....
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Francisco Cervelli
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Roberto Clemente Day culminates with ceremony celebrating Jacob Stallings

Jacob Stallings leaned over the railing of the Pirates dugout, as the storm clouds began to disappear early Wednesday evening. The rain that earlier pelted the Pittsburgh region had stopped. As did the clicking of cameras, the surreal moments and the Pirates catcher looking down and smiling, awestruck over the No. 21 stitched onto his crisp white uniform.
MLB
atlantanews.net

Phillies going for fifth straight win as they host Pirates

When the Philadelphia Phillies re-signed Didi Gregorius, they had high expectations. They never fathomed that the ultra-talented shortstop would struggle so mightily at the plate. But Gregorius came up with arguably his biggest hit all season, a go-ahead three-run home run, to carry the Phillies past the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-6...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Jt#The Miami Marlins
CBS Philly

Suarez Shutout, Harper HR Pushes Phillies To 5th Win In A Row

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ranger Suarez pitched a four-hit shutout, Bryce Harper homered and the Philadelphia Phillies kept up their playoff push, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 Saturday for their fifth straight win. The Phillies began the day 1 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East. Philadelphia visits the Braves in a three-game series beginning Tuesday. Suarez (7-5) allowed just four singles, walked none and struck out seven in his first major league complete game. He didn’t permit a runner past first base and faced only one batter more than the minimum, keeping the Pirates off-balance and generating a lot of weak...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Why it mattered that David Bednar pitched again this season

David Bednar could've shut it down, called it a season, turned his attention to the Steelers, and nobody would've care. That’s also not how the Pirates' closer-in-waiting operates. On the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain since Sept. 14 (retroactive to Sept. 11), Bednar was adamant about returning...
MLB
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
964
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy