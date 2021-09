The Buffalo Bills emerged from their 35-0 beatdown of the Miami Dolphins without many new injuries of note. Although starters like Tremaine Edmunds and Levi Wallace left the game with heat-related injuries, they were held out of the game for convenience, thanks to the scoring margin. One player to note, though, is nose tackle Star Lotulelei. After he missed the first game of the season with a calf injury, he appeared on Wednesday’s practice report with a groin injury that held him out. If the veteran isn’t back to practicing by Thursday, it could be a sign that he’ll miss his second game in three weeks.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO