Nobody picked all the winning numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, which means the jackpot will be crossing the half-billion dollar threshold for Saturday. The winning numbers Wednesday for the $490 million jackpot were 20-40-47-55-63 with the Powerball 05, according to the game's website. The Power Play was 3X. If someone had won, the lump sum payment would have been $355.1 million.

LOTTERY ・ 4 DAYS AGO