Falcon Park 303 Phase I breaks ground in Glendale

Cover picture for the articleA new industrial developer has arrived in Arizona, and it’s one that is going to be popping up more and more across the Phoenix market. US Capital Development, which is based in St. Louis, MO and has several active projects east of the Mississippi, broke ground on its first development in Arizona recently. Falcon Park 303 Phase I will be a 599,468 square foot speculative industrial product located along the red-hot Loop 303 Corridor in Glendale.

