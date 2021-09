ATLANTA — Two children were recovered safe Saturday night in Atlanta officers after they were taken inside a car someone stole at a South Fulton gas station. Police said that a little before 9 p.m., the mother of the children - who are three months and nine years old - left the car running to go inside at the gas station and, when she came back out, "realized an unknown suspect unlawfully took her vehicle."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO