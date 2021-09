Meet Brosnan C. Hoban, the Real Estate Expert and Forbes Business Council Member Taking Over the Industry. Remaining calm in the middle of adversity is a feat few people can manage. Retaining that calm while focusing on an unclear future is even harder. Brosnan C. Hoban is one of the few who have successfully done both. Hoban is a real estate expert and entrepreneur who owns several properties in the larger Pittsburgh area. His family business, Hoban Realty, has been an industry player for a long time. He is also a Forbes Magazine and Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor.

