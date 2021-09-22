Power restored at Wagoner Public Schools, class resumes Thursday

Wagoner Public Schools Wagoner Public Schools

WAGONER, Okla. — UPDATE, 9/22/21, 10:45 a.m.: Power has been restored to all of the school buildings. School will be back in session tomorrow. Students are not distancing learning today.

Wagoner Public Schools will not have school on Wednesday due to do a power outage affecting many of their buildings, the district said on Wednesday.

The city of Wagoner reported the outage around 5 a.m. and was working to restore power to the southeast side.

The school district was hoping to be open today but decided just after 7 a.m. they would close.

The school district said power was restored at 9 a.m.

School will be back in session on Thursday.

©2021 Cox Media Group