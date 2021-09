CHICAGO (CBS) — He’s helped solve murders and cold cases. Now prominent community activist Andrew Holmes has helped police nab his own brother, who is accused of a crime hitting many Chicago residents. CBS 2’s Steven Graves talked to him about why he led police to his sibling. Andrew Holmes said he believes wrong is wrong, even if it means holding a family member accountable. “We’re close, not bitter,” he said. “When you’ve got the proof right here, and I’m looking at you, and I’m watching you, I’m coming to get you.” He’s referring to doorbell camera video that he said shows his brother,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO