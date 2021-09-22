Dee Snider Says Hair Metal ‘Had It Coming,’ Calls Whitesnake ‘Assembled’

If anyone remembers the watershed moment when grunge toppled hair metal in the early 1990s, it's former Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider. After all, the rocker was just then starting to dip his toe into the world of radio, learning the ins and outs of programming rock tunes for the airwaves after Twisted Sister's first breakup in 1988. That meant the musician was in a prime position to survey the changing musical landscape. Looking back now, the 66-year-old entertainer suggested an authenticity shift in rock was unavoidable, singling out one particular hair metal act, Whitesnake, that he identified as being "assembled."