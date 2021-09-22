CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson preps second Christmas album

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 5 days ago

"Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)" is the first single. GRAMMY-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson is prepping to release her second Christmas album on October 15th via Atlantic Records. The first single from the project — "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)" — arrives at digital retailers on September 23rd.

