Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul share “Thank You” co-produced by Soulwax

DAMON ALBARN - "ROYAL MORNING BLUE" Most of the tracks we've heard so far from Damon Albarn's upcoming album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows have been on the atmospheric side, but "Royal Morning Blue" is upbeat pop. The song was inspired by his view from the piano of the sea, aiming for that feeling of rain turning into snow. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling," says Damon. "In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing.” You can watch a live performance of the song and listen to the studio version:

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO