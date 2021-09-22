Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul share “Thank You” co-produced by Soulwax
Belgian-Caribbean artist Charlotte Adigéry and collaborator/partner Bolis Pupul are back with a new single, "Thank You," that's out now via DEEWEE, the label run by Soulwax's David & Stephen Dewaele who also co-wrote and co-produced the track. Bolis has worked on all of Charlotte's records to date, but this is their first released officially as a duo. The song, which mockingly pays gratitude to people for all their unwanted advice, has been in Charlotte & Bolis' live sets for a while, and they ended their NYC show with it last February.www.brooklynvegan.com
Comments / 0