Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul share “Thank You” co-produced by Soulwax

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgian-Caribbean artist Charlotte Adigéry and collaborator/partner Bolis Pupul are back with a new single, "Thank You," that's out now via DEEWEE, the label run by Soulwax's David & Stephen Dewaele who also co-wrote and co-produced the track. Bolis has worked on all of Charlotte's records to date, but this is their first released officially as a duo. The song, which mockingly pays gratitude to people for all their unwanted advice, has been in Charlotte & Bolis' live sets for a while, and they ended their NYC show with it last February.

www.brooklynvegan.com

brooklynvegan.com

Julie Doiron (Eric’s Trip, Mount Eerie) preps first album in 9 years, shares “You Gave Me the Key”

Eric's Trip bassist/vocalist Julie Doiron always stays busy, whether it's reuniting with Mount Eerie, making albums with Daniel Romano, or with members of Cancer Bats and Eamon McGrath as Julie and The Wrong Guys. But it's been a while -- nine years -- since Julie released a solo album. That changes soon, though, as she's just announced I Thought of You, which will be out November 26 via You've Changed Records.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

SeeYouSpaceCowboy announce new LP ft. ETID & Underoath vocalists, share video for new song

Post-hardcore/metalcore/sasscore torch-carriers SeeYouSpaceCowboy recently released an awesome split with If I Die First, and now they've finally announced their highly anticipated sophomore album, The Romance Of Affliction, which arrives November 5 via Pure Noise. The title track features If I Die First, and they've also got guest appearances from two veterans who helped pave the way for SYSC: Every Time I Die's Keith Buckley and Underoath's Aaron Gillespie. It was produced by Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale (who also worked on the new Wristmeetrazor album), and Pure Noise-signed rapper Shaolin G is on there too.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Ovlov announce new album ‘Buds,’ share new song “Land of Steve-O”

Connecticut indie rockers Ovlov have announced their third album, Buds, due November 19 via Exploding In Sound (pre-order). The first single is "Land of Steve-O," which features backing vocals from Jordyn Blakely (who also plays in Ovlov singer Steve Harlett's band Stove, and as you might expect from Ovlov, there's a strong Dinosaur Jr vibe -- down to the fuzzed-out guitar solo -- but there's more to it than just idol worship. Steve says:
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Man Or Astro-Man? releasing new EP (stream it), touring around Halloween

Interstellar indie rock vets Man Or Astro-Man? are back with a new 7" EP featuring two great new songs: The poppy, danceable and new-wavey "Tenth Planet" and heavy, surfy instrumental "Space 1991." (The EP also opens with a short atmospheric track titled "Memory Machine.") It's out Wednesday, September 22 via Earth Libraries.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

King Hannah share smouldering new single “A Well-Made Woman”

Liverpool duo King Hannah are gearing up to release the follow-up to last year's excellent debut album, Tell Me Your Mind and I'll Tell You Mine. While a new album hasn't been officially announced yet, they have just shared an excellent new single, "A Well-Made Woman." Hannah Merrick and Craig Whittle are skillful builders of mood, and here craft layers of smoky atmosphere with simmering guitar lines, clattering drums and Hannah's low-key, smouldering vocals. "A Well-Made Woman" slinks along familiar path -- tread by PJ Harvey, Mazzy Star, Portishead, and others -- but King Hannah bring their own flair and command of dynamics. It's a slow-burn stunner.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Carcass’ Bill Steer talks 10 albums that influenced their new LP ‘Torn Arteries’

Pre-order our exclusive white vinyl variant of Carcass' new album 'Torn Arteries.'. Death metal legends Carcass continue to make vital music over 30 years into their career, as they just reminded us on their new album Torn Arteries (read our review). Vocalist/bassist Jeff Walker said the new album is Carcass' version of "dad rock," and you can hear what he means; it's still death metal, but it really feels like a rock album. We were curious about the specific influences behind it, so we asked the band and guitarist Bill Steer made us a list of 10 albums that influenced Torn Arteries, with commentary on each one.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Heart Attack Man announce new EP ‘Thoughtz & Prayerz,’ share new song “Pitch Black”

Heart Attack Man recently released the new song "Old Enough 2 Die" and now they've announced a new EP, Thoughtz & Prayerz, due November 5 via Triple Crown Records (pre-order). It doesn't include "Old Enough 2 Die," but it does include five new songs, including the just-released "Pitch Black." The band say they "cranked all the knobs on this one" themselves, and they add that the new song is "’a story of growth being braced by the past — standing in the face of yesterday’s tribulations and not letting them hold equal power over the present — truly being in X-Games mode with your emotions and shit."
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Sugarplum Fairies prep ‘Altar Songs’ comp — listen to “Sandy Says” ft Sid Simons

Sylvia Ryder has led LA-based group Sugarplum Fairies since 1998, and has released eight albums of hazy dreampop over the last 23 years. A new compilation, Altar Songs 1998-2021 collects 15 of Sugarplum Fairies best tracks, including new versions of three songs that feature Sid Simons of Beechwood and Girl Skin. The album also features contributions from Ken Coomer (Uncle Tupelo/Wilco), late Mazzy Star drummer Keith Mitchell, Jebin Bruni (Public Image Ltd, Fiona Apple), drummer Joey Waronker (Beck, REM), bassist Gus Seyffert (Beck, Norah Jones), cellist Martin Tillman (Elvis Costello, T Bone Burnett), and more.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Bartees Strange releases new song “Weights” (listen)

Bartees Strange has been playing a new song called "Weights" at his recent shows, and today he officially released the studio version. The genre-fluid artist goes in a driving punk/post-punk direction on this one, and it's a serious ripper. About the song, he says, "going back and forth in my head about relationships that could have happened, missing that it didn’t, and finally realizing I gotta let the weight of it all go." Check it out below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Uffie is back, releases new single “Cool” on Toro Y Moi’s Company Records

Uffie, the French-American singer/rapper/DJ/fashion designer who took the internet by storm in 2006 with "Pop the Glock" (and more recently collaborated with Charli XCX and Galantis), is back with a new single, "Cool," that's out via Toro Y Moi's label, Company Records. "Cool" dabbles a little in rock rhythms while still making room for her signature vocoder/autotune sound.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Scott von Ryper (Black Ryder, JAMC) preps solo LP: listen to “Over & Over”

Scott von Ryper, who is one half of The Black Ryder and also plays in The Jesus & Mary Chain, will release a solo album, Dream State Treasure, on October 15 via Tran-si-ent Records / SilverDoor Music. Most of the recordings were done between 2018-2022 at Scott's home studio, but he used his time during pandemic lockdown to expand upon them, making them more grand. The title of the album comes from the creative process he found himself using. “I recall at least two occasions where I awoke out of a dream and went directly to the studio to record or completely change songs," Scott says.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

38 New Songs Out Today

DAMON ALBARN - "ROYAL MORNING BLUE" Most of the tracks we've heard so far from Damon Albarn's upcoming album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows have been on the atmospheric side, but "Royal Morning Blue" is upbeat pop. The song was inspired by his view from the piano of the sea, aiming for that feeling of rain turning into snow. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling," says Damon. "In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing.” You can watch a live performance of the song and listen to the studio version:
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Caleb Landry Jones discusses the influences behind new album ‘Gadzooks’ (stream it)

Caleb Landry Jones is having a big year. Earlier this summer, he won Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for his lead performance in Justin Kurzel's film Nitram (about the 1996 Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania, Australia), and will soon be seen alongside Tom Hanks in new sci-fi film Finch. His acting roles may be getting most of the attention, but Caleb is also a very talented musician, and just released the ambitious Gadzooks Vol. 1 via Sacred Bones. Written while making Finch, the album is full of idiosyncratic, orchestral psych pop that cannot be pinned to a year or a style.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Bartees Strange played Mercury Lounge w/ Hannah Jadagu (pics, video, setlist)

Bartees Strange didn't get to tour his excellent debut album, Live Forever, last year because of COVID, but now he's finally returned to the stage, playing a Pitchfork Fest set, headlining shows, and supporting Phoebe Bridgers. We thought our first chance to see him in NYC would be at his Friday afternoon Governors Ball set, but he announced an intimate club show at Mercury Lounge the night before (one of GovBall's After Dark after-shows), and added a second, late show when the first quickly sold out.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

alt-J announce new LP, share song, touring w/ Portugal. The Man & Cherry Glazerr (MSG included)

Alt-J have announced their fourth album (and first in over four years), The Dream, due February 11 via Canvasback/Infectious Music (pre-order). The first single is "U&ME," which was produced by longtime collaborator Charlie Andrew, and it's a breezy, laid-back song but still with alt-J's unmistakable art rock quirk. It comes with a video directed by band member Gus Unger-Hamilton’s brother, Prosper Unger-Hamilton, and it's actually the first alt-J video to feature the full band. Check it out below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Yeasayer’s Anand Wilder announces debut solo album, shares “Delirium Passes”

Yeasayer broke up two years ago, and now co-vocalist Anand Wilder is launching a solo career. His debut solo album, I Don’t Know My Words, is due in 2022 via Last Gang, and in a new interview with Stereogum, he says "I was listening to a lot of Fairport Convention and that kind of stuff [while making the record]. Poly Styrene — her solo album Translucence. As far as contemporary stuff, I really love Aldous Harding and Cate Le Bon."
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The Ergs! putting out two new EPs and a vinyl reissue by this December

Cult pop punks The Ergs! recently announced three rare Northeast shows for this December, and now they revealed that they'll put out three new records in time for those shows! Technically two new ones, as one is the first-ever 12" vinyl pressing of the "Okay, Enough Reminiscing." Hindsight Is 20/20 My Friend, Volume Two compilation (via Creep Records). The others are the Renovations EP ("three all-new original country-ish tunes on 7" vinyl from Wallride Records") and the Time and the Season EP ("two new originals [one an unrecorded tune from the dorkrockcorkrod era] & two '60s covers on 7" vinyl from Dirtnap Records"). That's all we know for now, but already sounds awesome. Stay tuned for more and see the full announcement below.
MUSIC
Vibe

Little Brother Boycotts ABB Records’ Reissue Of ‘The Minstrel Show’ Album

Fans rejoiced when Little Brother’s classic 2005 album, The Minstrel Show, was re-issued by ABB Records, earlier this month. However, group members Phonte Coleman and Big Rapper Pooh are boycotting the re-release and also urging fans not to purchase or stream their 2003 debut album, The Listening, due to a lack of compensation. On Tuesday (Sept. 21), Rapper Big Pooh revealed his discontent over ABB’s re-issue of The Minstrel Show via a social media post, noting that the move was made without their knowledge or permission. He also claims that the group have not been paid in full for their work on...
MUSIC

