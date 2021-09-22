CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant-software maker Toast valued at more than $32 bln as shares jump in NYSE debut

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Toast Inc jumped more than 63% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, fetching a valuation of nearly $32.6 billion for the company that makes software to help restaurants with online and in-store orders.

The stock opened at $65.26, compared with its initial public offering price of $40 per share. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

