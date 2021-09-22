Who are the Spurs now, and where are they going?

Here's an interesting exercise - and, depending on your rooting interests, possibly a dispiriting one: Name the best player on the San Antonio Spurs. Your answer will most likely hinge on personal tastes. Do you favor the open-court havoc and enveloping point-of-attack defense provided by Dejounte Murray? The enduring promise of Derrick White's jump shot and pick-and-roll proficiency? The headiness and vital connective tissue at both ends of the floor embodied by Thaddeus Young? Maybe you believe in Lonnie Walker's upside and explosive first step. Perhaps you feel Keldon Johnson and his wrecking-ball rim runs should be the team's central gravitational force.