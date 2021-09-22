CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Who are the Spurs now, and where are they going?

By Joe Wolfond
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's an interesting exercise - and, depending on your rooting interests, possibly a dispiriting one: Name the best player on the San Antonio Spurs. Your answer will most likely hinge on personal tastes. Do you favor the open-court havoc and enveloping point-of-attack defense provided by Dejounte Murray? The enduring promise of Derrick White's jump shot and pick-and-roll proficiency? The headiness and vital connective tissue at both ends of the floor embodied by Thaddeus Young? Maybe you believe in Lonnie Walker's upside and explosive first step. Perhaps you feel Keldon Johnson and his wrecking-ball rim runs should be the team's central gravitational force.

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

2 players from the 1990s the Spurs need on the roster right now

The San Antonio Spurs are an iconic franchise. Their streak of 22 straight playoff appearances, in 20 of which they had 50 or more regular-season wins, is unmatched by any NBA franchise. Overall, out of 55 seasons in the league, they made the postseason 47 times, winning five titles in the process. However, it seems like rebuilding is on the agenda again, for the first time since the 1996-1997 season when they missed the playoffs due to a David Robinson injury.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Devin Vassell
Person
Lonnie Walker
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Kevin Pritchard
Person
Thaddeus Young
Person
Damian Lillard
AllClippers

Blake Griffin Reveals Which NBA Player is Most Respected

On a recent edition of Barstool's "Pardon my Take" podcast, Blake Griffin joined the show to open packs of basketball cards. As Blake and the Barstool crew worked through the packs, they would often stop and talk about the player they just pulled. When Udonis Haslem's card popped up, Blake shared some very high praise.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

'Sway' Shares What Russell Westbrook Has Been Up To Lately

Russell Westbrook is one of the biggest characters in the NBA. That goes without saying at this point. Besides his electric style of play, competitive nature, and freakish athleticism, Westbrook is also... Well, pretty active off the court. Russell is a philanthropist and activist. He's always giving back to his...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson get more help with latest Warriors addition

The Golden State Warriors aren’t done making changes in the crew. Now, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will get even more help for the upcoming season with the latest addition to the squad. The Warriors front office isn’t just focusing on the players’ roster but on the coaching staff as well. Following the recent changes […] The post Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson get more help with latest Warriors addition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Nbaers#Thunder Rockets#Cavaliers
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Kuzma Once Again Takes A Shot At The Haters: "I Knew I Matured When I Didn't Embarrass Someone I Could've Destroyed"

Kyle Kuzma was drafted with the 27th pick in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft. Being a late first-round pick, not many expected him to blossom into anything more than just a role player. Fortunately for him, the Lakers were going through a major change during that time and he got a lot of opportunities to showcase his talents.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Shows Off his Shooting in New Workout Video

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to training camp in a few weeks. In the meantime, members of the Sixers are preparing for the upcoming season by doing their own thing and working with personal trainers somewhere other than Camden. Sixers guard Ben Simmons packed up and left for...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Says Damian Lillard Should Leave The Blazers And Join Forces With Another Star: "I Don’t Really Like Guys Teaming Up, But This Is The Way It Is…”

For years, fans and media members have tried to convince Damian Lillard to leave the Portland Trail Blazers. After years of mediocrity, the franchise has yet to show they can build a title-contending team around Lillard, and most stars would have left long ago. Like James Harden, Kevin Durant, and...
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

The Brooklyn Nets Made An Incredible Trade That Landed Them This Player In 2016 Who Ultimately Helped Them Get James Harden From The Houston Rockets

In 2016, the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets made a trade that at the time did not seem to be a huge deal. The Nets were entering another rebuilding year, and traded a 28 year old Thad Young to the Pacers in exchange for the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft (see Tweets below from Brian Lewis and Josh Newman from 2016).
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy