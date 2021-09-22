Splashes of Color and Edible Flowers: How a Dallas Juice Bar Evokes Abundance in a Food Desert

Hi, Friends! I’m giving a very limited attendance workshop on painting the figure! Painting the Figure alongside Bonny Friday, November 5th, Saturday, November 6th and Sunday, November 7th 10am to 3pm each day plus a 4 hour non-model follow-up / finish-up session date TBD The cost of the workshop is $825 including 3 days with the model and a 4 hour non-model follow-up / finish-up session (date to be determined – convenient to all). Any additional hours needed can be arranged at the time. This workshop is limited to 3 participants. There is currently 1 space left. In this workshop participants will be painting along with me as I execute a commissioned painting based on the figure. We will be focusing on a single pose but I have posted several painterly examples in various stages of finish for reference below. I’ll be working on a 48×60 canvas but you are welcome to bring a 30×40 or two and work from two different angles – or some similar largish size. Participants may choose to work on the face only, the torso only or the full figure as I guide you through proportions, under washes, color mixing, color and tonal shifts, paint strokes, contrast, shadows and light, foreground, background interplay and more. So far, I have 3 days blocked out for us with the model and we will then come back for a 4 hour follow-up session without the model to tweak and build the piece to fruition.

