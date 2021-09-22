St. Louis-Based Rootberry Eyes Regional Expansion for Its Plant-Based Prepared Foods Line
Two years ago, business partners Marc Connor and J.T. Norville began talking about how they could make a plant-based diet — something that had dramatically improved their own health — more accessible to others. Now, that idea has grown into Rootberry (www.rootberry.com), a St. Louis-based prepared foods company whose recent partnership with Dierbergs Markets puts it on track to become a leader in plant-based delivery in both the region and nationally.www.riverfronttimes.com
