Sia's muse Maddie Ziegler suits up in an elegant two-piece as she joins influencers Chiara Ferragni and Caroline Daur in leading the glamour at Fendi's SS22 Milan Fashion Week Show

Milan Fashion Week is well and truly underway with stars descending on the shows in style.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 Show saw a host of beauties including Sia's muse Maddie Ziegler, influencer Chiara Ferragni and German blogger Caroline Daur leading the way.

The FROW attendees were looking sensational in their ensembles as they dazzled, with Maddie suiting up in a black two-piece while Chiara went super sexy in snakeskin boots and Caroline in a crisp shirt.

Copy Chiara wearing a mini Fendi frock

$2290

Fendi brown jersey dress

Buy here...

From London to Milan! Fashion week has landed in Italy, and what a stylish opening it's had.

Fendi kicked off with the Spring/Summer 2022 runways, and making her front row appearance was Chiara Ferragni.

The influencer wore the brand gorgeous brown mini dress with knee-high snake boots and a Carbon & Hyde necklace.

It instantly packs a punch with the stretch satin off-the-shoulder bodice and jersey skirt. We love the contrast! If you're a fan, you'll be pleased to know the dress is available to buy.

Although you will have to splash the cash to snap it up. So if your wardrobe needs something a little cheaper, check out the alternatives we've rounded up.

From Missguided to Oops Fashion and NBD, we've got all budgets covered. So all you need to worry about is completing the look with boots or heels.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET THE LOOK

Maddie looked sensational in her crisp suit, under which she went braless, with the blazer fastened with just a single gold clasp while she went for wide-legged, leg lengthening trousers.

She clutched a simple yet elegant black bag which complemented her pointed heels. Her hair was sleeked into a bouncy do falling from a centre parting while her make-up was perfectly applied.

The blonde beauty, 18, found fame as a collaborator with Sia since 2014. Earlier this year, Sia received substantial backlash for casting a non-autistic actor Maddie to play a character on the autism spectrum in her film.

Touch down: Fashion royalty landed at the event in the form of Anna Wintour, who looked chic in florals with her trademark stiff bob and sunglasses in place to add to the glam

Fashion royalty landed at the event in the form of Anna Wintour, who looked chic in florals with her trademark stiff bob and sunglasses in place to add to the glam.

Italian beauty Chiara, 34, looked sensational in a mini dress in taupe, with a silk top slipping off her shoulders and the bottom half in a soft luxury material.

She paired the look with incredible snakeskin boots, which drew the eye to her lithe legs while she pinned her blonde locks into a neat chignon at the nape of her neck.

Chic: Nico Vascellari, Luca Guadagnino, Leonetta Luciano Fendi and Derek Blasberg all looked glam

German fashion blogger and model Caroline, 26, went for a reworked take on business chic as she paired a structured pinstripe shirt with a pencil skirt.

Fendi heiress Leonetta Luciano Fendi was keeping an eye over proceedings as she put on an elegant display while joining James Turlington on the red carpet.

Jordan Alexander looked sensational in a monogrammed two-piece paired with sunglasses.