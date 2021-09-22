CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sia's muse Maddie Ziegler suits up in an elegant two-piece as she joins influencers Chiara Ferragni and Caroline Daur in leading the glamour at Fendi's SS22 Milan Fashion Week Show

By Ciara Farmer For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Milan Fashion Week is well and truly underway with stars descending on the shows in style.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 Show saw a host of beauties including Sia's muse Maddie Ziegler, influencer Chiara Ferragni and German blogger Caroline Daur leading the way.

The FROW attendees were looking sensational in their ensembles as they dazzled, with Maddie suiting up in a black two-piece while Chiara went super sexy in snakeskin boots and Caroline in a crisp shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlrty_0c4VONoG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubhhn_0c4VONoG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bon9f_0c4VONoG00

Maddie looked sensational in her crisp suit, under which she went braless, with the blazer fastened with just a single gold clasp while she went for wide-legged, leg lengthening trousers.

She clutched a simple yet elegant black bag which complemented her pointed heels. Her hair was sleeked into a bouncy do falling from a centre parting while her make-up was perfectly applied.

The blonde beauty, 18, found fame as a collaborator with Sia since 2014. Earlier this year, Sia received substantial backlash for casting a non-autistic actor Maddie to play a character on the autism spectrum in her film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBqIQ_0c4VONoG00
Touch down: Fashion royalty landed at the event in the form of Anna Wintour, who looked chic in florals with her trademark stiff bob and sunglasses in place to add to the glam
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pa0jw_0c4VONoG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBCyR_0c4VONoG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zF1g_0c4VONoG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4kW2_0c4VONoG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WBHz_0c4VONoG00

Fashion royalty landed at the event in the form of Anna Wintour, who looked chic in florals with her trademark stiff bob and sunglasses in place to add to the glam.

Italian beauty Chiara, 34, looked sensational in a mini dress in taupe, with a silk top slipping off her shoulders and the bottom half in a soft luxury material.

She paired the look with incredible snakeskin boots, which drew the eye to her lithe legs while she pinned her blonde locks into a neat chignon at the nape of her neck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zplTq_0c4VONoG00
Chic: Nico Vascellari, Luca Guadagnino, Leonetta Luciano Fendi and Derek Blasberg all looked glam 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhLVm_0c4VONoG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3felVe_0c4VONoG00

German fashion blogger and model Caroline, 26, went for a reworked take on business chic as she paired a structured pinstripe shirt with a pencil skirt.

Fendi heiress Leonetta Luciano Fendi was keeping an eye over proceedings as she put on an elegant display while joining James Turlington on the red carpet.

Jordan Alexander looked sensational in a monogrammed two-piece paired with sunglasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ko5wD_0c4VONoG00
Amazing: The dark and moody backdrop to the runway made the dazzling clothes stand out even more 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CS4Qv_0c4VONoG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J9MuD_0c4VONoG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohUWL_0c4VONoG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VoDgw_0c4VONoG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47r10u_0c4VONoG00

