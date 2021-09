A public hearing was held Wednesday morning by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors concerning the need to redistrict the county. County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin said the need to redistrict a county is based on several factors, including each census conducted every 10 years. Based on the county’s population, which according to the 2020 census is now at 56,145, and where those people live within the county, there will be a need to make changes.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO