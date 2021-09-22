CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Tim’s Time: Coming together as a community

By Tim Watson
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello everyone in Tippah and Benton Counties and the surrounding areas. It is an honor to be writing “Tim’s Time” again. Thanks to everyone who stopped me on the streets and encouraged me to start again. I want this month’s Tim’s Time to be one that will stick with you...

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Community giveaway brings people together on Buffalo's East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeanne Kennedy works with the Stop the Violence Coalition. On Friday, she was one of the volunteers handing out free clothes, food, school supplies and more at giveaway in Buffalo's Bailey Green neighborhood — a low-income area on Buffalo's East Side. "If you give the community what...
BUFFALO, NY
The Daily Planet

Coming together to fight suicide

As we all try to protect our mental health and cope with uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that we be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. Residents from Telluride and surrounding areas will be joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to draw attention to the suicide prevention movement. The 5th Annual Southwest Colorado Out of the Darkness Walk will be held on Sunday from 9-11 a.m. at Telluride Town Park. The gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025. The funds raised from the walk will make their way back into the community through evidenced-passed prevention efforts like safeTALK suicide alertness training and Mental Health First Aid.
oc-breeze.com

Together Again Community Festival highlights reconnection and community

The Senior Center in Central Park and the Huntington Beach Council on Aging are presenting a community festival highlighting senior service providers, community groups, city departments, healthy foods and a diverse lineup of entertainment. Together Again will offer seniors a chance to reconnect with friends and discover new resources in the community. Vendor booths and tables will be located in and around the Center, located at 18041 Goldenwest Street in Huntington Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Americans
lifewayresearch.com

COVID-19 Causes a Church Name Change

The pandemic forced churches across the country to make significant changes, but none were quite like the one at Stony Fork Community Church, formerly known as Outbreak Church. After enduring the impact of COVID-19 like most every other congregation, pastor Scott Carroll, along with the elders and staff of Outbreak...
tomahawkleader.com

Tomahawk community comes together to build new pickleball courts at Kahle Park

TOMAHAWK – Local pickleball enthusiasts and the Tomahawk community recently came together to build new pickleball courts at Kahle Park, located on Highway 107 just off of County Road S, southeast of Tomahawk. Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, and is played with a plastic paddle and a...
TOMAHAWK, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
kezi.com

Thousands come together to create change within Oregon's waterways

OREGON -- As an effort to improve the health of Oregon's waterways, SOLVE is encouraging community members to take part in their 38th annual Beach and Riverside Cleanup. The event is in parternship with the Oregon Lottery with support from multiple other agencies. It kicked off on Sept. 18 and will run until Oct. 3.
OREGON STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Gardens Faith Leaders, Officials & Community Members Come Together To Remember Lives Lost To Gun Violence

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, 22-year-old Davonte Barnes was arrested in connection to the mass shooting that happened just months ago in front of the El Mula banquet hall. “I am very proud of our police agencies. That is a weakened we will never forget,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. It was mass shooting many will never forget, as three people were killed and 20 injured. There have been many other senseless acts of gun violence in South Florida, leaving families with a hole in their hearts. “I stand proud here. I lost my dad to gun violence,” said a 12-year-old boy. “I will never forget you, mom,” said another young girl, who lost both her parents to gun violence. On Saturday, faith leaders and those from the city of Miami Gardens came together to remember the lives lost to violence. “These are lives we will never forget,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris. They hope to one day decrease these incidents that have left families with unanswered questions. “We will continue to work together,” said Harris.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Parents need to learn the art of letting go

From the day a child born, his needs begin to dominate the family. Basic needs like food and shelter are met with healthcare and clothing demands. Eventually these are joined by childcare requirements, primary activity supports (toys) and a sundry list of items that require an almost limitless supply of funds.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Community honoring Doice Dulaney with “Haney Appreciation Day,” this Saturday

Friends are honoring local grocery store owner, Doice Dulaney this Saturday, Sept. 25, at noon at his business located at 1300 East Main, Fulton. Free burgers and fries will be served as long as they last during the gathering. “Lunch will be served,” William Robertson longtime friend and organizer of...
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: Let go of it

The New Testament's most explicit reference to hell comes in Luke 16. Jesus, already on about the pitfalls of money, tells of a rich man who ignores at his gate a poor man, to whom dogs show more kindness. They both die, the poor man (Lazarus) snuggles into father Abraham's lap, while Dives (the rich man) languishes in flames and begs for just one drop of cool water. (Thorough students of scripture have located a similar story in Egyptian mythology, btw.)
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

Christian Maturity Has a Beginning, Middle and End

As someone who has come to Christ as a hopefully mature adult, I’m challenged from time to time as ministers and bible study leaders and others of faith talk about the process of becoming a mature Christian. The challenge is in knowing what it means to mature as a person and applying some of those same principles to the maturation […]
guideposts.org

How Doubt Fits Into Your Faith Journey

When they saw him, they worshiped him; but some doubted. Matthew 28:17 (NIV) Today’s key verse has often baffled me. How could the disciples both worship Jesus and doubt Him at the same time? I decided to research its meaning, and what I found surprised me. In the original Greek...
RELIGION
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Researching your family can be fun, and good for you

The Chickasaw County Historical and Genealogical Society can help you find out. If you’re curious but don’t know where or how to start looking, the Society can help you out. The group recently held a series of classes to teach the basics of looking for family information. More classes are...
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

LYNN JONES: The importance of Christian joy

When I was a seminary student, I was also pastor of First Baptist Church in Newark, Texas. During that time, I met a man named A. A. Farley. For most of his life, Bro. Farley had pastored small churches in Wise County where we lived, but his real ministry was encouraging young seminary students like me. He was short, bald, and spoke out of the side of his mouth with a guttural growl, but he was one of the funniest guys I ever met.
NEWARK, TX
TVShowsAce

Joy Forsyth Leads Her Children Down A Forbidden Path

Former Counting On star Joy Forsyth is showing fans that she’s taking her children, Gideon, 3, and Evelyn, 1, down a forbidden path. She doesn’t seem to mind doing things differently than she’s used to. Now, fans are praising her for making this decision for herself and her kids. So,...
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

sunshine for sept 22

We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. With the season beginning to change, so will our activities. We look forward to being able to do more exciting things. Let us tell you a little about our week. Monday we began...
FACEBOOK
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Fire department pay friendly visit to Hillcrest Preschool

New Albany fire crew members from C shift visited the preschoolers at Hillcrest Preschool Thursday and spoke to each one of them while talking about fire safety and knowing a firefighter is not frightening. "Again, reaching 120 preschool children is such a priority to us here at the fire service in New Albany,” Chief Mark Whiteside said. “If we reach one child that can reach someone else in their own home, then we are successful.”
NEW ALBANY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy