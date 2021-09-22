Anthony R. "Tony" Moore

Anthony Raymond “Tony” Moore, 51, of Cumberland, passed away Monday (September 20, 2021) at SEORMC due to complications of Covid-19. Tony was a member of the Operating Engineers Local #18. He was currently employed with National Lime Stone, and during the winter months he worked for Carlson Environmental Consultants. Tony was a 1988 graduate of Meadowbrook High School, and a member of The Anchor Church, Cambridge. He enjoyed spending time with his kids, grandkids, and rides on his Harley with Mindi. Tony was a hard worker and enjoyed going to work.