Harvest Field Fires Much Greater Risk Due to Drought

By Mandy Billings
 5 days ago
(Ames, IA) — Iowa farmers are asked to stay vigilant for field fires this harvest during drought conditions. Iowa State University Extension ag engineer Kris Kohl says after a series of rural fires in 2012, a study was conducted that focused on variables like temperature, humidity and wind. It suggested that if the wind was over 20 miles an hour in dry conditions, things can take off and burn really fast. Kohl recommends farmers use a leaf blower to blast the dust and debris off their hot machinery, especially when the weather is perfect for a wildfire. Kohl also suggests producers have a disc attached to a large tractor rather than trying to use water to battle any potential fire out in the fields.

