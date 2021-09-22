CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Cody Johnson Discusses Working In Texas’ Prison System Before Achieving Country Stardom

By Marcus K. Dowling
CMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry hitmaker Cody Johnson’s life on the range as a rodeo cowboy is an often discussed part of his charming appeal as a star artist in the genre. However, in a recent feature for Cowboys and Indians Magazine, he breaks down a little-known part of his past that also speaks to his forthright and honest demeanor as a singer-songwriter: he worked as a guard in the Texas State Penitentiary system.

www.cmt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cowboysindians.com

Cody Johnson

The rising country superstar talks about his journey so far, from rodeo to radio. This is how you know Cody Johnson is part cowboy and part country singer: When Cowboys & Indians visited earlier this year with the 34-year-old country star on his tour bus in San Antonio, he was getting ready to take the stage for a concert at Cowboys Dancehall. But he was also preparing to train for team roping in the Bob Feist Invitational in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
CELEBRITIES
US105

HEAR NOW: Cody Johnson Locks-in Lead Single From New Album, ‘Human’

Cody Johnson stayed busy during lockdown and he came out swinging. This summer he hit the ground running, playing sold out shows, releasing his documentary film, and up next he's dropping that new double album. This week CoJo locked in the new radio single from his forthcoming Human: The Double...
MUSIC
kfdi.com

Cody Johnson announces lead single from upcoming album ‘Til You Can’t’

Cody Johnson will release ‘Til You Can’t’ to country radio on October 18th. The song is the debut single from his upcoming sophomore major-label release, Human: The Double Album, available on October 8th to stream and purchase on all digital music platforms. Copies are also available now for pre-order on Johnson’s website. To date, Johnson has released nine of the album’s 18 songs in advance of the release.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Star, TX
City
Goree, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Johnson
thesource.com

Machine Gun Kelly Booed off Stage, Fights Fans at Concert

Machine Gun Kelly may have many fans, but as he found out this weekend, he also has a lot of critics- especially in the rock/metal community. MGK found out the hard way that crossing over genres is not always a seamless transition when he was booed off stage and then fought at least one fan at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky.
MUSIC
People

Matt James Says Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell Has Been Practicing His DWTS Routines with Him

Matt James is going from handing out roses to dancing the rumba!. The former Bachelor star will be competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Wednesday. Even though DWTS hasn't yet announced which pro James will be paired with when the show premieres later this month, he's been practicing with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell outside of the studio.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Stardom
CMT

Ashley McBryde Shares Details of Accident That Landed Her in Emergency Room

Country singer Ashley McBryde has announced the postponement of September 25 & 26 shows in Portland and Seattle. The news comes on the heels of a social media post dated September 22 which shared that McBryde, while “enjoying her time in the beautiful state of Montana […] had an accident while riding a horse.” The note went on to say that the “One Night Standards” vocalist was recovering with a few stitches and “some very sore bones” and promised updates as soon as they were available.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Duval Shames Rappers For Skipping Boosie Badazz's Film Premiere - But Not 50 Cent's

Comedian Lil Duval is never short on opinions — and he had plenty to say after 50 Cent held his star-studded premiere for his forthcoming STARZ series Black Mafia Family on Thursday night (September 23). Not long after the event went down, Lil Duval called out celebrities who supported Fiddy but didn’t show up to support Boosie Badazz and his new film My Struggle.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Effingham Radio

Bits And Pieces: Maren Morris & Cody Johnson

Maren Morris' hit single “The Bones” is now certified 4x Platinum. The song topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart last year for 19 consecutive weeks and became the first solo female multi-week Number One at country radio since 2012. Maren and her husband, Ryan Hurd, sit inside the Top 10 and climbing at Country radio with.
MUSIC
CMT

The Roundup: New Music From Randy Travis, Willie Nelson, Mickey Guyton And More

This week, CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits features two timeless icons, a hopeful icon, and a few exciting pop-country hits. Embedded from www.youtube.com. Thirty-five years after its release, Randy Travis’ debut album Storms of Life has been re-released. “Ain’t No Use” is one of ten tracks not released from the initial recordings, but it’s resurrected for this 2021 edition. Elton John’s lead songwriter Bernie Taupin wrote the liner notes for the release and said, “It’s an anomaly in any genre of music to create the perfect album. Oh, it happens, but inevitably it can be marred by that one track that makes you think, ’Dang, if only they’d left that one out.’ Randy Travis and his perfect gem Storms of Life stands on the shoulders of giants.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Machine Gun Kelly Get Relentlessly Booed at Metal-Leaning Louder Than Life Fest

Following a week of beefing with Slipknot, Machine Gun Kelly was greeted with a chorus of boos throughout the singer-rapper’s Saturday set at the metal-leaning Louder Than Life Festival. Last weekend, Machine Gun Kelly launched into a tirade at Chicago’s Riot Fest against Slipknot — who were playing at the same time on a neighboring stage — calling the group “old weird dudes with masks.” It was later revealed that there was some residual animosity over a nixed collaboration between MGK and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor. MGK — an artist who, as Taylor hinted, “failed in one genre and decided to go rock”...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy