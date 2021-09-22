Cody Johnson Discusses Working In Texas’ Prison System Before Achieving Country Stardom

This week, CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits features two timeless icons, a hopeful icon, and a few exciting pop-country hits. Embedded from www.youtube.com. Thirty-five years after its release, Randy Travis’ debut album Storms of Life has been re-released. “Ain’t No Use” is one of ten tracks not released from the initial recordings, but it’s resurrected for this 2021 edition. Elton John’s lead songwriter Bernie Taupin wrote the liner notes for the release and said, “It’s an anomaly in any genre of music to create the perfect album. Oh, it happens, but inevitably it can be marred by that one track that makes you think, ’Dang, if only they’d left that one out.’ Randy Travis and his perfect gem Storms of Life stands on the shoulders of giants.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO