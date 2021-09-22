Cody Johnson Discusses Working In Texas’ Prison System Before Achieving Country Stardom
Country hitmaker Cody Johnson’s life on the range as a rodeo cowboy is an often discussed part of his charming appeal as a star artist in the genre. However, in a recent feature for Cowboys and Indians Magazine, he breaks down a little-known part of his past that also speaks to his forthright and honest demeanor as a singer-songwriter: he worked as a guard in the Texas State Penitentiary system.www.cmt.com
