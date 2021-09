CHICAGO -- Philipp Grubauer said the Seattle Kraken are shooting for the Stanley Cup in their inaugural season. "We are not there to go through the motions and just play," the goalie said at the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour on Friday. "Like, we are there to win a Cup. We're there to bring one back to the city. What better way would it be? It would be incredible to do it the first year."

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO