The Miami Hurricanes beat Appalachian State on Saturday but the game was much closer than many expected it to be as Miami needed a late field goal to secure the win. Miami will get a tougher opponent this week when Michigan State makes their way to Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday for a noon kick. Miami needs to make some improvements and adjustments heading into Saturday's game. The Head Coach of the Canes Manny Diaz joined The Joe Rose Show on Tuesday morning to talk about what his team needs to do to get another home win. You can listen to the full conversation above!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO