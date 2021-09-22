Strictly's Katie McGlynn opts for comfort in leggings and hoodie as she leaves a training session with pro dancer Gorka Márquez

Katie McGlynn is paired with Gorka Márquez for this year's glittering series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Coronation Street actress, 28, was spotted leaving a training session in comfortable blue leggings and a grey jumper on Wednesday in Manchester.

Pro dancer Gorka, 31, also opted for comfort in black sweatpants and a T-shirt as he wheeled a suitcase out of rehearsals.

Katie sported a pair of white trainers and carried her essentials in a large black rucksack.

The star went makeup free for the training session and tied her brunette locks off her face in a messy bun.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro donned a black baseball cap and blue and white Nike trainers.

The dancer also wore a grey hooded jumper and carried a large black backpack.

McFly's Tom Fletcher was also spotted leaving a rehearsal session in Leeds with his dancing partner Amy Dowden on Wednesday.

Strictly pro Amy has been travelling on tour with McFly, so that Tom can squeeze in some dance training before hitting the stage in the evenings.

The pair will take to the Strictly dance floor on Saturday for the first live show of the series.

Tom was spotted carrying his dance shoes in a box as they left their rehearsal venue.

The singer looked casual in navy joggers and a burgundy T-shirt which he paired with a denim jacket.

Amy also wore a practical outfit for training, in a black pair of leggings, a burgundy crop top and a grey hoodie.

It was revealed that Katie was to be partnered up with Gorka on the pre-recorded series launch show on Saturday night.

The pairing comes as a surprise as Katie was previously rumoured to be coupled up with her reported flame and pro Giovanni Pernice for a sizzling reunion.

Katie looked flawless as she sat alongside her new partner in an A-symmetrical sequin and feather dress.

She embraced the strictly glam as she sported a full face of makeup and wore her brunette tresses in big bouncy curls.

Meanwhile, Gorka set pulses racing in a shimmering short-sleeved shirt as he left several buttons undone to reveal his toned chest.

During the show, Katie admitted: 'Being on Strictly means I have to be myself. It is nerve wracking I have to say, but I'm excited about it.'

Former flame: The pairing comes after strictly bosses were reportedly eager to pair Giovanni and Katie, who were romantically involved 5 years ago, together for the competition

Katie burst onto the Strictly launch show in a stylish orange suit as she danced about in pre-recorded footage.

After showing off her rope-pulling mime moves, the soap star joked: 'Just hand me the trophy!'

While chatting to Claudia, Katie once again showed off her rope lasso move, leaving Gorka to insist that he would be putting in the signature move to their first dance.

The pairing comes after strictly bosses were reportedly eager to pair Giovanni and Katie, who were romantically involved 5 years ago, together for the competition.

However, they knew this could cause spell trouble for the professional dancer and his new girlfriend - Love Island's Maura Higgins.

An insider told The Sun: 'This would be a dream ticket for Strictly producers, but a potential nightmare for the trio concerned.'

They continued: 'The show’s bosses always strive to pair up pros and celebrities likely to have the most chemistry. In that respect, Giovanni and Katie are an obvious choice,

'But they have to consider if that could have the knock-on effect of making life so difficult outside of the rehearsal studio that it might impact on their performances.'

Katie and Giovanni were linked back in 2017 when it was reported that they'd enjoyed a night out with pals and 'dinner and the cinema' date.

However the Coronation Street actress later shut down speculation and denied they were dating.

And Katie looked over the moon to be paired with Gorka as their coupling played out on Saturday's launch show.

'I am beyond thrilled. We're gonna get on like a house on fire,' gushed the soap star after embracing her new partner in a warm hug.

STRICTLY COME DANCING 2021: WHO ARE THE COUPLES?

TOM FLETCHER & AMY DOWDEN

Celebrity's Age: 36

Profession: McFly musician

Tom says: 'I’m so pleased the news is out it’s been so hard keeping it secret. Equal parts excited and terrified.'

Fun fact: Tom's McFly bandmate Harry Judd won Strictly Come Dancing in 2011. Tom's wife Giovanna Fletcher is the reigning champion of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

ROBERT WEBB & DIANNE BUSWELL

Celebrity's Age: 48

Profession: Actor and comedian

Robert says: 'It's very exciting but with a slight undertone of quivering terror.'

Fun Fact: Robert squeezed into a shiny leotard to take the title of Let's Dance For Comic Relief in 2009, performing What A Feeling from '80s film Flashdance, beating the likes of Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness to the title.

RHYS STEPHENSON & NANCY XU

Celebrity's Age: 27

Profession: CBBC presenter

Rhys says: 'I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation'

Fun fact: Rhys has been an actor since the age of ten, performing alongside Matt Smith and Hugh Bonneville.

KATIE MCGLYNN & GORKA MARQUEZ

Celebrity's Age: 28

Profession: Actress

Katie says: 'I'm really not a dancer, but I'm so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way.'

Fun fact: Katie, who played Sinead Tinker in Corrie, won a NTA for Best Serial Drama Performance in 2020.

TILLY RAMSAY & NIKITA KUZMIN

Celebrity's Age: 19

Profession: CBBC presenter

Tilly says: ’I'm going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!'

Fun fact: Tilly's father is celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and the pair often star in dancing TikTok videos.

NINA WADIA & NEIL JONES

Celebrity's Age: 52

Profession: Actress

Nina says: 'I think I should do this before I’m too old and can’t walk anymore. I just want to grab life by the horns and just enjoy it.'

Fun fact: Nina is a JDRF Ambassador and was awarded an OBE in the 2021 New Year's Honours List.

ADAM PEATY & KATYA JONES

Celebrity's Age: 26

Profession: Athlete

Adam says: 'I'm really looking forward to doing something totally different and challenging myself away from the pool.'

Fun fact: Adam becoming the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title at Tokyo 2020.

UGO MONYE & OTI MABUSE

Celebrity's Age: 38

Profession: Rugby player and sports pundit

Ugo says: 'What a dream come true! Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves.

Fun fact: Beginning his rugby career at Harlequins in 2002, Ugo went on to make 241 appearances for the club where he scored 89 tries, won a Premiership and made his England debut in 2008.

AJ ODUDU & KAI WIDDRINGTON

Celebrity's Age: 33

Profession: TV presenter

AJ says: 'I think it's going to be really challenging. I can't wait for the sequins, the wigs, the glitz and the glamour.'

Fun Fact: Apocalypse Wow hosts AJ has featured on a whopping 14 TV shows this year, competing in the likes oF Cooking With The Stars and Celebrity Karaoke Club. She has appeared as a panelist on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two in the past, too.

JOHN WHAITE & JOHANNES RADEBE

Celebrity's Age: 33

Profession: Great British Bake Off Winner and TV chef

John says: 'I'm so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family... I've been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can't wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth'

Fun Fact: The duo are the first ever all-male partnering - the first in 17 years of the show.

SARA DAVIES & ALJAZ SKORJANEC

Celebrity's Age: 37

Profession: Businesswoman

Sara says: 'I'm really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance... Truth be told – I haven't got a clue! I've not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little.'

Fun fact: Sara was the youngest ever dragon on BBC show Dragons' Den.

DAN WALKER & NADIYA BYCHKOVA

Celebrity's Age: 44

Profession: Journalist

Dan says: 'I'm enjoying the experience when it starts of learning to dance. I'll be honest I'm not making room on any shelves in my house for the glitterball.'

Fun fact: Dan recently quit Football Focus after 12 years at the helm and has been covering Tokyo Olympics.

GREG WISE & KAREN HAUER

Celebrity's Age: 55

Profession: Actor

Greg says: 'It's about being out there and exposing yourself as someone who can't dance, and learning.'

Fun fact: Greg is married to the actress Emma Thompson who he met while filming Sense and Sensibility.

ROSE AYLING-ELLIS & GIOVANNI PERNICE

Celebrity's Age: 30

Profession: Actress

Rose says: 'I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers. I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill.'

Fun fact: Rose will make history as Strictly's first deaf contestant.

JUDI LOVE & GRAZIANO DI PRIMA

Celebrity's Age: 41

Profession: Comedienne

Judi says: 'I’m truly looking forward to pushing myself in something that I could have only dreamed of doing and now it’s actually coming true!'

Fun fact: Judi began comedy when she performed a set in front of her class for a degree module.