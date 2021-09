Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will not be the victim of a last-minute delay, as the spin-off has gone gold ahead of its 26th October release date on PlayStation 5 and PS4. For those not familiar with the lingo, when a game goes “gold” it means that the master version of the product is finished, and is ready for manufacturing on Blu-ray discs. Of course, in this day and age, developers typically continue to work on the product through until launch, incorporating patches and various other optimisations.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO