Why Caring About the Earth Really Matters

By Amber Guetebier
Red Tricycle
Red Tricycle
 5 days ago
You’ve seen them marvel at a simple rock and squeal with delight over a dandelion, so the idea that children have a strong connection to nature is no news to parents. Having a family discussion about the human impact on the environment can be a powerful way for children to take the next step in understanding the importance of protecting Earth—especially when we arm them with solutions. Here’s why caring about the Earth matters for your kids and you.

Related
umassmedia.com

Kindness and why it matters

Kindness is shown through the everyday acts we do in our daily lives. From small acts of kindness, like holding the door for the next person entering the building as you step inside, to larger expressions of kindness, like donating a kidney to save someone’s life, kindness is something that gives us happiness and puts smiles on others' faces.
ADVOCACY
psychologytoday.com

What's “Mattering” In Young Children and Why Does It Matter?

Consider the term “mattering” as another way to talk about promoting well-being for our youngest community members. Working with the parents and caregivers of young children brings an opportunity to share practical ways to promote mattering. Caregivers can foster mattering by being responsive, reliable, and telling the child that he...
KIDS
Red Tricycle

13 Books about Protecting Planet Earth

If your kids are wondering what “climate change” means or what to do about trash in the park, reading a book to inspire them is a great step in becoming global citizens. These books stand out because they don’t just highlight problems: they offer actionable solutions that kids of any age can implement in their homes, schools, and communities and demonstrate that one person can have a huge impact on the planet. Read on to learn more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theislandnow.com

Earth Matters: Birds begin heading south

If you are an avid birder, as I am, or just enjoy your backyard birds, you quickly learn that there are seasons to birding. We have just moved from breeding (baby bird season) into the first wave of fall migration, the shorebirds. Baby bird season is especially important because New...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Plastic Pollution#Helping Behavior#Plastic Waste#Sea Turtle#Covid#Istock Research#The Nippon Medical School#The Turtle Hospital
sixtyandme.com

Does What You Eat Really Matter in Your Retirement Years?

We all know that as our bodies age, numerous changes take place. Some of these changes are good, some not-so-good, some we know about – some we do not. For instance, you may not know that nutritional needs are among the top items that can change the most with age. However, some common misconceptions and fallacies surrounding these changes can have severe consequences if not properly managed.
FITNESS
henryford.com

Does Your BMI Really Matter To Your Overall Health?

Trying to determine the impact your body shape and weight have on your health and well-being isn't an exact science. Healthcare providers often use a simple calculation called body mass index, or BMI, to assess your overall health and fitness level. But this figure isn't foolproof. BMI is a rough...
WEIGHT LOSS
Thrive Global

Bridging The Gap: Why Loneliness Matters

You’ve likely experienced it at some point in your life: sitting around all day with nothing to do, staring at a screen’s cold glow, trying to scroll away boredom while wishing someone would ask you to get out and do something. In these moments, it is often easy to feel alone, as if the weight of isolation has negated the ability to connect with anyone in a meaningful way. For many in Gen-Z, these feelings of isolation are not just fleeting experiences but have, unfortunately, become the norm. With the influx of apps designed to put our social interactions in the digital realm, many young adults are getting fewer and fewer opportunities to build sincere relationships. When you factor in a global pandemic that saw much of the world in forced isolation, for many young adults, creating and maintaining meaningful relationships has felt like an impossible task.
MENTAL HEALTH
