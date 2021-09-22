CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Microsoft Surface event live: Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop Studio and more, watch it now

By Ian Sherr, Lori Grunin
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been nearly a decade since Microsoft surprised the tech industry with its first Surface hybrid tablet. Until that moment in 2012, Microsoft had primarily been a software company. Fast-forward to 2021, and Microsoft is a hardware veteran, making well-regarded Surface Pro tablets, its Surface Laptops, and Surface Studio desktops too. So far, the company has announced the Surface Pro 8, faster, bigger and cooler and the Surface Go 3. The Surface Adaptive Kit looks really cool for helping folks who have issues with using keyboards and ports and the Surface Duo 2 improves upon its imperfect predecessor. And the Surface Laptop Studio does an articulating display the Microsoft way.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Samsung unveils massive 98-inch 4K Neo QLED TV to outdo OLED

Samsung is expanding its lineup of TVs with new sizes for popular models, including Neo QLED 4K TVs and lifestyle models like The Frame and The Terrace. With a total of five new models, Samsung's current model lineup is now available in more varieties and screen sizes than any other TV maker.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Panos Panay
Person
Dan Ackerman
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

These laptops are on sale for less than $500 today — from $149

If you’re looking to buy a laptop but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve got a whole bunch of great laptop deals enabling you to buy a great portable setup for under $500. Some of these laptops cost from just $149, which makes them ideal for school or college budgets where money is tight. Whatever your plan for these laptops, big brands like Dell, Asus, and Lenovo mean you’ll get great value for money here. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer right now.
COMPUTERS
Best Life

Apple Just Issued This Urgent Warning for All of Its Devices

From our computers to our smartphones, our devices hold a treasure trove of sensitive information. Still, we can be negligent with that precious data, whether we're accidentally leaving our iPhones sitting somewhere or clicking a suspicious link on our computers. Now, Apple is reckoning with a new security flaw that can affect all devices without any apparent error on the user's part—and there's only one way to fix it or risk getting hacked. Read on to find out what Apple is warning users to do to all their devices immediately.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Surface#Microsoft Apps#Surface Laptops#Microsoft Teams#Xbox Adaptive Controller#Ocean Plastic Mouse#Dolby Atmos#Product
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

I just saved $425 on the iPhone 13 Pro — here's how

Leading up to the iPhone 13 unveil event earlier this week, survey data showed that 44% of iPhone owners were planning on upgrading. And according to Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 13 line will account for 33% of all 5G shipments this holiday season. Anticipating high demand, I knew I had to get an iPhone 13 pre-order in fast.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This HP Chromebook is over 50% off at Best Buy — today only!

With everyone heading back to work, and school, we’re seeing some incredible laptop deals, student laptop deals, HP laptop deals, and Chromebook deals, especially as we sail past Labor Day. Right now, at Best Buy, you can score $140 off this 11.6-inchHP Chromebook. It’s down to only $119, an amazing drop of more than 50% from its regular price of $259. You won’t find a new Chromebook any cheaper this week, so jump on this deal while supplies last!
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Laptops
Place
Sydney
Digital Trends

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

It’s the best time of year to upgrade or replace your smartphone. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, we’re seeing some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, and iPhone deals. AAnd right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and $312 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These are some of Samsung’s top phones, and some of the deepest discounts of all the smartphone deals out there, for a limited time only.
CELL PHONES
Cadillac News

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
MacRumors Forums

First Impressions From New iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Owners

It's already Friday, September 24 in Australia and New Zealand, and customers who purchased a new iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max already have their new devices in hand. We've seen reviews of the new ‌iPhone 13‌ models from media sites, but now first impressions from everyday Apple users are available.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 15: Apple releases major new update for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 15, its major new update for the iPhone.The new operating system is now available to download. As usual, it can be found by opening the Settings app and clicking “general”.Eventually, Apple will encourage users to download the new update through notifications and other alerts. But it tends to give users time to download it on their own first – presumably in part to minimise the traffic on its servers, which can often slow down considerably when a major new update comes out, and can leave users waiting a long time until the update downloads.Though Apple has...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy