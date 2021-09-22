CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Prep Football Poll- September 22, 2021

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uw6wt_0c4VLoYO00

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weekís ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek

1. Franklin(8)5-0981

2. Sun Prairie(1)5-0863

3. Kimberly(1)5-0794

4. Waunakee–5-0715

5. DeForest–5-0556

6. Muskego–4-1452

7. Wauwatosa West–4-0307

8. Mukwonago–4-1238

9. Hartland Arrowhead–4-1189

10. Appleton North–3-21510

Others receiving votes: Baraboo 8. Union Grove 7. Oak Creek 5. Stevens Point 4. Brookfield East 3. Homestead 2. Waukesha West 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek

1. Catholic Memorial(7)5-0941

2. Lake Country Lutheran(1)5-0882

3. Ellsworth(2)5-0733

4. Amherst–5-0664

5. Stratford–5-0535

6. Lodi–5-0486

7. Northwestern–5-0387

8. Luxemburg-Casco–5-0338

9. Freedom–5-0289

10. Edgewood–5-02010

Others receiving votes: Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Plymouth 1. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

SchoolRecordPointsLast Week

1. Regis(9)5-0991

2. Colby(1)4-0872

3. Cumberland–5-0783

4. Bangor–5-0604

5. Cedar Grove-Belgium–5-0535

6. Reedsville–5-0457

7. Marshall–5-0358

8. Abbotsford–3-1226

9. Edgar–3-2199

10. Cuba City–5-010NR

Others receiving votes: – Durand 9. Highland 7. Hurley 7. Racine Lutheran 7. Pacelli 5. Auburndale 4. Coleman 2. Oshkosh Lourdes 1.

