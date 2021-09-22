Wisconsin Prep Football Poll- September 22, 2021
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weekís ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Franklin(8)5-0981
2. Sun Prairie(1)5-0863
3. Kimberly(1)5-0794
4. Waunakee–5-0715
5. DeForest–5-0556
6. Muskego–4-1452
7. Wauwatosa West–4-0307
8. Mukwonago–4-1238
9. Hartland Arrowhead–4-1189
10. Appleton North–3-21510
Others receiving votes: Baraboo 8. Union Grove 7. Oak Creek 5. Stevens Point 4. Brookfield East 3. Homestead 2. Waukesha West 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Catholic Memorial(7)5-0941
2. Lake Country Lutheran(1)5-0882
3. Ellsworth(2)5-0733
4. Amherst–5-0664
5. Stratford–5-0535
6. Lodi–5-0486
7. Northwestern–5-0387
8. Luxemburg-Casco–5-0338
9. Freedom–5-0289
10. Edgewood–5-02010
Others receiving votes: Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Plymouth 1. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
SchoolRecordPointsLast Week
1. Regis(9)5-0991
2. Colby(1)4-0872
3. Cumberland–5-0783
4. Bangor–5-0604
5. Cedar Grove-Belgium–5-0535
6. Reedsville–5-0457
7. Marshall–5-0358
8. Abbotsford–3-1226
9. Edgar–3-2199
10. Cuba City–5-010NR
Others receiving votes: – Durand 9. Highland 7. Hurley 7. Racine Lutheran 7. Pacelli 5. Auburndale 4. Coleman 2. Oshkosh Lourdes 1.
