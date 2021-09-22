Wisconsin Prep Football Poll- September 22, 2021

No. 18 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Notre Dame, at Soldier Field, Chicago. The venerable Midwestern programs meet for the first time in 57 years, and first as ranked opponents. Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan will be facing his old teammates in one of the game’s key storylines. Coan started 18 of his 22 games for the Badgers from 2017-19 and has been solid in leading the Irish to a 3-0 start. Wisconsin is still waiting for the emergence of QB Graham Mertz, who won the starter’s job in 2020, prompting Coan to leave.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO