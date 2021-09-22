Obesity Rates Climb In 16 States, Increase Faster Among Racial Minorities

The number of US states where at least 35 percent of residents are obese rose to 16 last year, with notable ethnic and racial disparities, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Wednesday. The states are mainly in the country's South and Midwest, and the total figure is up from nine in 2018 and 12 in 2019. The research comes via self-reporting from telephone surveys, and defines obesity as a body mass index BMI of 30 and over. Having obesity puts people at risk for many other serious chronic diseases including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, some types of cancer and poorer mental health. CDC research has shown obesity triples the risk of Covid-19 hospitalization, because the condition is linked to impaired immune function. It also decreases lung capacity and reserve and can make ventilation more difficult.

