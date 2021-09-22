My Top 7 Stocks to Buy in September's Stock Market Sell-Off

The S&P 500 has fallen 4% this month, breaking a streak of seven consecutive months of positive returns.

Some stocks you know are taking big hits in September, and some of them are even trading lower for all of 2021.

If you've been waiting for the market to dip, correct, or flat-out sell off your time may finally be here. The market has fallen 4% in September through Tuesday's close, a pretty big deal since the S&P 500 had risen for seven consecutive months before proving mortal. Is your shopping list ready?

Some of the names I like here include Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) I own most of them already. Here is why I think these are some stocks to consider in the September sell-off.

1. Teladoc Health

Telehealth had a glow-up moment during the pandemic last year. With in-person medical help a challenge for many reasons during the early months of the COVID-19 crisis, a lot of people turned to virtual healthcare for non-emergency matters. Teladoc was a hit, connecting doctors, therapists, specialists, and dietitians with patients via videoconference, phone, or app.

Now that local medical care is easier to come by we're finding that telehealth is still superior in some ways. Saving time and money for a more convenient experience is an easy proposition to sell even now when waiting rooms are -- well -- waiting for you.

Teladoc has fallen out of favor since viable COVID-19 vaccines hit the market. Teladoc shares have plummeted 55% since peaking in February. I tweeted an observation last week about how Teladoc was almost trading for what it paid in an all-stock deal for an important acquisition last year.

Livongo remains a smart purchase for Teladoc. The platform uses smart devices and one-on-one coaching to help folks manage diabetes, blood pressure, and weight issues. It works in driving healthier outcomes for its fast-growing base of users. Teladoc's flagship business has come under competitive pressure since the acquisition of Livongo, but Livongo itself is better now than it was when that deal closed in October of last year.

2. Walt Disney

One of the more surprising laggards this month -- and this year, quite frankly -- is Disney. Shares of the media giant have fallen 6% in September, and are trading lower year-to-date in an otherwise buoyant 2021.

Disney+ is a hit with 116 million subscribers in less than two years of operation. This year we're seeing many of the pandemic-smacked businesses come around. Disney's theme parks are profitable again. It has this year's highest-grossing movie in Black Widow, and it shattered Labor Day weekend box office records earlier this month with Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

3. DraftKings

One of this young week's biggest losers is DraftKings. The leader in fantasy sports and an emerging rock star in online gambling has seen its stock plummet 13% through the first two trading days of the week.

The market doesn't like the now confirmed reports of DraftKings making a buyout proposal for a European online gambling giant. Lost in this week's slide -- and the general sell-off in the shares for a stock that has fallen by nearly a third since peaking in March -- is the insane accelerating growth that DraftKings is delivering. The top line more than doubled three quarters ago, tripled two quarters ago, and more than quadrupled in its latest report. The market's betting against DraftKings this week, but don't we all know the house wins in the growth casino?

4. Zoom Video Communications

Zoom is another early pandemic play that has fallen. Like Teladoc stock, the video call leader has seen its value cut by more than half since peaking nearly a year ago. The rub here is that we're still spending a lot of money, if not time, on Zoom.

Revenue rose 54% in its fiscal second quarter. Zoom was certainly growing faster earlier in the pandemic, but it's clear that the platform packed years of acceleration of its business model into just a handful of quarters. Zoom isn't squandering the spotlight. It is rapidly improving its platform while also expanding into related niches. You may be back in the office or classroom, but Zoom isn't going away anytime soon.

5. fuboTV

We're cutting the cord of costly and cumbersome cable and satellite TV plans, but sometimes traditional streaming services aren't enough. We need live sports. We need linear TV. Live TV streaming services are filling the void, and no one in this market is growing as quickly as fuboTV. The platform has delivered accelerating growth through its few quarters as a public company. Really:

Q3 2020: 71% revenue growth.

Q4 2020: 98% revenue growth.

Q1 2021: 135% revenue growth.

Q2 2021: 196% revenue growth.

fuboTV is also turning heads for its sports wagering ambitions. It expects to roll out an online sportsbook later this year, a logical move since one of the platform's selling points is that it offers more than three dozen channels of live sports among its 100+ channel offerings. It's been a rough month for gambling stocks. It's not just DraftKings feeling the pain, as fuboTV stock has fallen 13% in September. Don't bet against a fast-growing company.

6. Roku

Another promising stock that has taken a harder hit than the market this month is Roku. The shares are down nearly 10% in September. Roku continues to be the streaming hub of choice for a growing number of users. It served 55.1 million active accounts, streaming thousands of available apps on TVs equipped with its dongles or the 38% of smart TVs that ship with Roku as the default operating system.

Roku was tripped up on a sequential dip in viewing hours in its latest quarter, but that's a natural and short-lived response to folks heading out again. There are too many popular shows and movies to stream. With active accounts growing and ad revenue per user surging Roku is holding up a lot better than its stock price right now.

7. Chewy

Another stock that has gone to dogs this month is Chewy. Shares of the online pet supplies retailer have fallen nearly 15% in September. The convenience of internet retail stocks is obvious when it comes to Chewy, but every market darling proves mortal from time to time.

A rough quarter sent Chewy lower, as supply chain constraints resulted in lower-than-expected results on both ends of the income statement. Chewy is still growing. Sales rose 27%, and net sales per active customer have risen 14% over the past year. We took in pets in record numbers last year, and they're going to be around for several more years.