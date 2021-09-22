CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Top 7 Stocks to Buy in September's Stock Market Sell-Off

By Rick Munarriz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • The S&P 500 has fallen 4% this month, breaking a streak of seven consecutive months of positive returns.
  • Some stocks you know are taking big hits in September, and some of them are even trading lower for all of 2021.

If you've been waiting for the market to dip, correct, or flat-out sell off your time may finally be here. The market has fallen 4% in September through Tuesday's close, a pretty big deal since the S&P 500 had risen for seven consecutive months before proving mortal. Is your shopping list ready?

Some of the names I like here include Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) I own most of them already. Here is why I think these are some stocks to consider in the September sell-off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4FMP_0c4VLD5d00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Teladoc Health

Telehealth had a glow-up moment during the pandemic last year. With in-person medical help a challenge for many reasons during the early months of the COVID-19 crisis, a lot of people turned to virtual healthcare for non-emergency matters. Teladoc was a hit, connecting doctors, therapists, specialists, and dietitians with patients via videoconference, phone, or app.

Now that local medical care is easier to come by we're finding that telehealth is still superior in some ways. Saving time and money for a more convenient experience is an easy proposition to sell even now when waiting rooms are -- well -- waiting for you.

Teladoc has fallen out of favor since viable COVID-19 vaccines hit the market. Teladoc shares have plummeted 55% since peaking in February. I tweeted an observation last week about how Teladoc was almost trading for what it paid in an all-stock deal for an important acquisition last year.

Livongo remains a smart purchase for Teladoc. The platform uses smart devices and one-on-one coaching to help folks manage diabetes, blood pressure, and weight issues. It works in driving healthier outcomes for its fast-growing base of users. Teladoc's flagship business has come under competitive pressure since the acquisition of Livongo, but Livongo itself is better now than it was when that deal closed in October of last year.

2. Walt Disney

One of the more surprising laggards this month -- and this year, quite frankly -- is Disney. Shares of the media giant have fallen 6% in September, and are trading lower year-to-date in an otherwise buoyant 2021.

Disney+ is a hit with 116 million subscribers in less than two years of operation. This year we're seeing many of the pandemic-smacked businesses come around. Disney's theme parks are profitable again. It has this year's highest-grossing movie in Black Widow, and it shattered Labor Day weekend box office records earlier this month with Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

3. DraftKings

One of this young week's biggest losers is DraftKings. The leader in fantasy sports and an emerging rock star in online gambling has seen its stock plummet 13% through the first two trading days of the week.

The market doesn't like the now confirmed reports of DraftKings making a buyout proposal for a European online gambling giant. Lost in this week's slide -- and the general sell-off in the shares for a stock that has fallen by nearly a third since peaking in March -- is the insane accelerating growth that DraftKings is delivering. The top line more than doubled three quarters ago, tripled two quarters ago, and more than quadrupled in its latest report. The market's betting against DraftKings this week, but don't we all know the house wins in the growth casino?

4. Zoom Video Communications

Zoom is another early pandemic play that has fallen. Like Teladoc stock, the video call leader has seen its value cut by more than half since peaking nearly a year ago. The rub here is that we're still spending a lot of money, if not time, on Zoom.

Revenue rose 54% in its fiscal second quarter. Zoom was certainly growing faster earlier in the pandemic, but it's clear that the platform packed years of acceleration of its business model into just a handful of quarters. Zoom isn't squandering the spotlight. It is rapidly improving its platform while also expanding into related niches. You may be back in the office or classroom, but Zoom isn't going away anytime soon.

5. fuboTV

We're cutting the cord of costly and cumbersome cable and satellite TV plans, but sometimes traditional streaming services aren't enough. We need live sports. We need linear TV. Live TV streaming services are filling the void, and no one in this market is growing as quickly as fuboTV. The platform has delivered accelerating growth through its few quarters as a public company. Really:

  • Q3 2020: 71% revenue growth.
  • Q4 2020: 98% revenue growth.
  • Q1 2021: 135% revenue growth.
  • Q2 2021: 196% revenue growth.

fuboTV is also turning heads for its sports wagering ambitions. It expects to roll out an online sportsbook later this year, a logical move since one of the platform's selling points is that it offers more than three dozen channels of live sports among its 100+ channel offerings. It's been a rough month for gambling stocks. It's not just DraftKings feeling the pain, as fuboTV stock has fallen 13% in September. Don't bet against a fast-growing company.

6. Roku

Another promising stock that has taken a harder hit than the market this month is Roku. The shares are down nearly 10% in September. Roku continues to be the streaming hub of choice for a growing number of users. It served 55.1 million active accounts, streaming thousands of available apps on TVs equipped with its dongles or the 38% of smart TVs that ship with Roku as the default operating system.

Roku was tripped up on a sequential dip in viewing hours in its latest quarter, but that's a natural and short-lived response to folks heading out again. There are too many popular shows and movies to stream. With active accounts growing and ad revenue per user surging Roku is holding up a lot better than its stock price right now.

7. Chewy

Another stock that has gone to dogs this month is Chewy. Shares of the online pet supplies retailer have fallen nearly 15% in September. The convenience of internet retail stocks is obvious when it comes to Chewy, but every market darling proves mortal from time to time.

A rough quarter sent Chewy lower, as supply chain constraints resulted in lower-than-expected results on both ends of the income statement. Chewy is still growing. Sales rose 27%, and net sales per active customer have risen 14% over the past year. We took in pets in record numbers last year, and they're going to be around for several more years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 International Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

There is an enormous opportunity for investors to capture the shift to digital commerce and payments that is taking place in emerging markets. DLocal is connecting merchants to consumers in emerging markets, simplifying a complex world of fragmented payment methods. MercadoLibre and Ozon Holdings are rapidly growing e-commerce marketplaces that...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Techs Lead Stock Market Losses But Dow Climbs As These Stocks Top Buy Points

Technology stocks led a gap-down in the stock market Monday, although the energy sector rose as oil prices continued to rise. Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) slid 1.3%, making it the worst performing S&P sector ETF this morning. The ETF is back below its 50-day moving average after regaining that level two sessions earlier. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was down 0.8%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
leedaily.com

These Stocks Are the Most Valuable to Me for Steady Income -Bill Gates

Goldman Sachs is one of the most famous Wall Street investment banks around the economic recovery and its stock market has increased its stock this year. As they believe some customers still continue to get a unique opportunity rather than the customer who wishes to get record-setting run the broader market is on.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Dividend Kings are the best dividend growth stocks out there. Some Dividend Kings are set for big things, but the market is underappreciating their potential. You want to buy these five winners in the making while you can and never sell them. It's September, and the stock markets are slippery....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

Copper demand is expected to rise over the coming years. Lockheed Martin stock is falling despite excellent fundamentals. Siemens offers a healthy and growing dividend. Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term. But some investors may be interested in rebalancing their portfolio toward value stocks or dividend-paying stocks with strong fundamentals.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks We're Ready to Buy if the Market Crashes This Month

Marvell Technology Group has transformed itself into a top data center supplier. Duolingo is a language app, but it has big education aspirations. Apple still has a big opportunity in China despite the recent troubles there. Historically, the stock market crashes an average of once almost every two years (with...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Fubo#Chwy#Teladoc Health Telehealth#Arpu#Disney#Marvel#European
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

It's almost hard to believe how successful Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) has been since Warren Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. Back then, the company's stock was priced at $19 per share. Today, a single share of the company's class A stock is valued at roughly $418,000. That means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the beginning of Buffett's tenure would now be worth about $22 million. Not too shabby.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Ways to Protect Your Portfolio From a Stock Market Sell-Off

Prioritizing high-quality companies will help your portfolio beat volatility. You don’t have to agree with Mr. Market's prices. Put options can help insulate you from risk. Investors have been faced with some volatile market swings recently, and there are risk factors on the horizon raising questions about what comes next. Market sell-offs can be painful and are often cause for added stress in already complicated times, but there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your investment portfolio.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

Economic growth and innovation could send these stocks to a psychologically important $1 trillion valuation. Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

CarMax is targeting double-digit percentage annualized revenue growth through fiscal 2026. RH continues to benefit from suburban migration and could grow many times its current size. The stock market is sitting close to new highs, leading many growth stocks to trade at elevated valuations. It's getting harder to find strong...
STOCKS
Comments / 0

