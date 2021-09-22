CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's D Brief: Biden’s COVID summit; Vaccine diplomacy, cont.; Milley in Helsinki; Lithuania’s Chinese phone warning; And a bit more.

By Ben Watson
Defense One
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days after COVID-19 became America’s deadliest pandemic in recorded history, U.S. President Joe Biden is hosting a virtual COVID summit of world leaders. According to White House officials, Biden will announce that the U.S. is buying another 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and will send them to low- and lower-middle income countries. “They’ll start shipping out in January,” which brings “our total to over 1.1 billion vaccines donated to the world…free of charge, no strings attached,” officials told reporters in a preview.

Defense One

Today's D Brief: Afghan exit on the Hill; Spotlight on Milley; 3 carriers near Taiwan?; Army's counter-UAV search; And a bit more.

The Pentagon’s Afghan withdrawal goes under the microscope this week as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley testify before Senate and House Armed Services lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. But the New York Times calls Tuesday’s first hearing possibly “the most significant televised congressional hearing involving senior military leaders since Gen. David H. Petraeus was grilled by lawmakers on the fiasco that was the war in Iraq in 2007.” That’s because of several headline-generating stories about recent decisions by Gen. Milley, especially during the final months of the Trump administration one year ago.
MILITARY
AFP

Biden gets Covid-19 vaccine booster shot

US President Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine booster on Monday and told Americans still resisting the shots that they are damaging the country. Biden rolled up his left sleeve in the White House and got a third Pfizer dose in line with the recently approved health guidance, which allows boosters for those 65 or older. "I know it doesn't look like it, but I am over 65," Biden, 78, joked. Also eligible for boosters are adults with high-risk medical conditions and those in jobs where they are frequently exposed to the virus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

US-Russia set 2nd round of strategic talks under Biden admin

The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Biden’s diplomacy on the world stage

President Biden struck an optimistic note when addressing the UN this week, emphasizing that the America First doctrines of the Trump administration are in the past. But whether it's the Afghanistan withdrawal or a new nuclear deal with Australia and the UK, many Western allies are unhappy with the U.S.
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Hunter Biden bragged of having 'access to the highest level' in China, email claims

Hunter Biden boasted of having "access to the highest level” in China, according to emails of his business contacts published on Thursday. The alleged claim by President Joe Biden's adult son was discussed in a Jan. 28, 2015, email obtained by Business Insider from Democratic donor Sam Jauhari to Saudi business tycoon Sheikh Mohammed al-Rahbani, as the men tried to put together a plan to free Libya’s many billions in frozen funds.
POLITICS
The Independent

Milley: US should explore more military talks with Russia

The U.S. should explore ways to expand its military contacts with the Russians potentially to include allowing observers from each country to watch the other's combat exercises, in a broad effort to increase transparency and reduce the risk of conflict, the top U.S. military officer said Thursday.Army Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff met in Finland for six hours Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov chief of the Russian General Staff. Speaking to two reporters traveling with him back to the U.S., Milley said that military contacts between the...
MILITARY
Defense One

The D Brief: More US-Russian meetings?; Quad’s first confab; Aussie sub timeline; Marines cancel marathon; And a bit more...

U.S. military leaders should meet more with Russian counterparts, Milley says. This would help reduce tension and make miscalculations less likely in times of crisis, Gen. Mark Milley, Joint Chiefs chairman, told reporters on the way home from his meeting in Finland with Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff.
WORLD
Defense One

Today's D Brief: Afghan pilots' fate up in the air; USAF minority recruiting takes a hit; Top Army PAO suspended; And a bit more.

A “large portion” of the U.S. Air Force’s C-17 fleet is reportedly out of service for repairs following hundreds of emergency evacuation flights out of Kabul as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. Out of the U.S. military’s 387 flights, “330 were flown by C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and those planes carried out 79,000 of the more than 124,000 evacuees,” the Wall Street Journal’s Nancy Youssef reports.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Lithuania tells citizens to throw away Chinese phones

Due to concerns over devices being able to detect and censor certain terms, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry has recommended that consumers avoid buying Chinese mobile phones. And for those that already have smartphones manufactured by brands like Xiaomi and Huawei, they advised owners to throw away those devices. This is the latest development in the souring of relations between China and Lithuania due to the latter’s relationship with Taiwan and their withdrawal from a cooperation agreement between the former and Central and Eastern European countries.
WORLD

