Video calls don't have to be difficult or complicated, but they can be especially when you aren't even sure whether the person you're calling has the right display for a video call at all. You can make sure your favorite people are ready to chat with you about life thanks to this deal from Facebook that takes $100 off the Portal when you buy two. Essentially you'll only pay $258 for two Portal devices instead of the usual $358. This deal applies to both the Portal and the Portal TV, and you can mix and match and buy one Portal for you and one Portal TV for your family and still save. Plus, not only is the shipping free but you can pick where you want the individual devices to go. Ship to multiple addresses so they can get their new smart display right away. This is a sale that was originally supposed to be done at the end of September but has since been extended to October 19.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO