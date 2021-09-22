CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Glenn helps approve $19 million for dam safety in Michigan

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Annette Glenn, R-Midland, led the Michigan Legislature’s approval of $19 million in additional funding for dam repair and safety across the state Wednesday. “Our work is far from over, but this is a significant step to help prevent tragedies like the one that happened in Midland last year from repeating itself anywhere in the state,” Glenn said in a press release issued Wednesday. “I was glad to see my colleagues agree this is a priority that must be addressed. We were able to secure more money that we originally anticipated earlier this budget cycle, and it’s an important step in the right direction.”

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 1

 

