DENVER (CBS4) – With COVID-19 hospitalizations still hovering around the second highest peak since the pandemic began, a push is underway to get more people monoclonal antibodies to ease a stressed healthcare system. “I just felt like my coughing, I couldn’t stop coughing,” said Elaine Duran, who received a monoclonal antibody infusion on Friday afternoon at National Jewish Health. Duran tested positive for the coronavirus a few days ago at an urgent care facility. They quickly got her scheduled for the infusion. (credit: CBS) “They said that I am a good candidate for the antibodies. I have a lot of illnesses. So that made...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO