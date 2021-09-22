CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Major European Destination Just Banished Airbnb. Will Others Follow Suit?

By Kirk Miller
 5 days ago
While travel to Europe has been heavily disrupted by COVID-19, there’s another obstacle waiting for potential visitors: You may not find a cheap Airbnb. As reported by The New York Times, Barcelona is the first major city in Europe to forbid short-term private room rentals. The new laws, which went into effect on Aug. 6, do allow owners to rent entire apartments if they hold the appropriate license.

InsideHook

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

