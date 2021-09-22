CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta is 'by far' world's most dominant coronavirus variant, WHO says

By Mick Stinelli
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe delta variant is “by far” the world’s dominant coronavirus strain, a top World Health Organization scientist said Tuesday. The global body downgraded its advisories on three other virus variants in a reflection of how delta is “outcompeting and replacing” everything else. “Less than 1% of the sequences that are...

www.post-gazette.com

KMIZ ABC 17 News

New health director on coronavirus in kids: ‘Delta variant is vastly different than the alpha variant’

The new health director from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Donald Kauerauf, said the delta variant of COVID-19 is affecting children "vastly" different than the alpha variant and should be treated as an entirely new disease. The post New health director on coronavirus in kids: ‘Delta variant is vastly different than the alpha variant’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
theedgemarkets.com

Covid-19 Delta variant dominant in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 13): The Delta variant is currently the dominant circulating Covid-19 variant in Sarawak when 303 cases were detected from 307 cases undergoing genomic sequencing as of Aug 31, according to Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) Institute of Health and Community Medicine (IHCM) director Prof Dr David Perera. He said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Delta now dominant globally; CDC updates variant labels— 5 updates

While the delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., it's now officially the dominant strain worldwide "by far," officials from the World Health Organization said during a Sept. 21 pandemic update. The highly contagious delta strain has been detected in more than 185 countries, The Washington Post...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Delta overwhelming other COVID variants of concern: WHO

Delta has all but elbowed out the three other COVID-19 variants of concern, which now represent a tiny fraction of the samples being sequenced, the WHO said Tuesday. "Less than one percent each of Alpha, Beta and Gamma are currently circulating. It's really predominantly Delta around the world," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead on COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

Karen Jubanyik, MD, emergency medicine physician at Yale Medicine, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, and co-author of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic, tells us how not to catch Delta. "We all have to act together and act in the best interests of our communities," she says. "If we do not act and act decisively and quickly, it is likely that worse variants will emerge." Read on for her 5 life-saving ways to not catch Delta—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
CNET

Pfizer's COVID booster shot: Vaccine timeline, who will be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you've been fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, you could be eligible for a booster shot as soon as later this month. Federal scientists and health officials are working out a booster shot schedule for those who've already received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
outbreaknewstoday.com

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine most effective against Delta variant

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing hospitalizations and emergency department visits caused by the Delta variant, according to data from a national study. That data also indicate that Moderna’s vaccine is significantly more effective against Delta than Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. “These real-world data show that vaccines remain highly...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
The Decatur Daily

Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.

