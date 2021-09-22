CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearn Discusses Anthony Joshua's Decision To Remain With Matchroom

By Ron Lewis
Boxing Scene
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Hearn says that Anthony Joshua’s decision to sign a promotional deal that ties him to Matchroom for the rest of his career is “massive” for his business. Joshua’s promotional deal with Matchroom expired on Sunday and, while Hearn says he would have been happy to agree a deal by a handshake, he said it was important to get a new contract in place. He also pointed out that it was unusual for a star the size of the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion to go through their entire career with just one promoter.

