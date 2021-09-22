BCSC seeking increase from city in workforce development programming
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. is seeking an increase in the funds it typically receives from the city for workforce development initiatives. Assistant Superintendent of Financial Services Chad Phillips told the Columbus Redevelopment Commission Monday that the school corporation is seeking $1 million in tax increment funding for its iGrad, STEM and transition planning programs.www.therepublic.com
