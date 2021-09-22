CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

BCSC seeking increase from city in workforce development programming

By Jana Wiersema
Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. is seeking an increase in the funds it typically receives from the city for workforce development initiatives. Assistant Superintendent of Financial Services Chad Phillips told the Columbus Redevelopment Commission Monday that the school corporation is seeking $1 million in tax increment funding for its iGrad, STEM and transition planning programs.

