Washington State

Proposed redistricting maps would change legislative coverage of Grays Harbor

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington State Redistricting Commission published four state legislative district map proposals on Tuesday, and each one would bring a number of changes to Grays Harbor. Each of the four voting members of the Washington State Redistricting Commission (WSRC) published their proposed map for state legislative districts, adjusting the current districts to reflect the changes in population statewide and dispersing the lines to make them as equitable as possible.

